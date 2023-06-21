‘Secret Invasion’ Could Set up the Future of the MCU: “Kevin Has a Plan”

Episode 1 of Marvel’s newest show, Secret Invasion, has finally arrived on Disney+. And according to its director, the series could have some big implications for the future of the MCU as it moves further into Phase Five.

Samuel L. Jackson is back in action as ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury in the latest MCU series to join its Disney+ roster, Secret Invasion. The story will follow Fury and his allies, Skrull General Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), as they return to Earth to stop a global conspiracy set in motion by a group of disgruntled Skrull refugees.

Secret Invasion will also introduce some impressive franchise newcomers to the mix, including Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, who will play Talos’ daughter, G’iah, and The Crown alum Olivia Colman, who plays the conniving MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth.

Check out the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion below:

So far, it looks like the MCU series will tell a much different story than the typical superhero antics fans are used to, promising audiences a more grounded espionage-thriller—that still has a little fun with the inclusion of shape-shifting aliens, of course.

Reception to Episode 1, titled “Resurrection,” has generally been positive, and hopefully, the new MCU show can pick up steam as the season continues. A hit TV show is exactly what the struggling superhero studio needs coming off of its not-so-impressive Phase Four.

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has been exceedingly open about paving a new path for the MCU, and it seems like he’s relying on a longtime franchise staple to connect the widely-successful Infinity Saga to the Multiverse Saga post-Secret Invasion: Nick Fury.

Speaking with Screen Rant in a recent interview, Secret Invasion director Ali Selim broke down the collaboration process between showrunners and studio heads like Feige. He also teased what could be a more substantial role for Nick Fury moving forward, who has been a part of the MCU for over a decade since appearing in Iron Man (2008), but has always remained a bit of an enigma.

Selim opened up about Marvel’s strict long-term, story-forward approach to their movies, praising the studio’s dedication to continuity. He even admitted that Feige “killed some ideas” for Secret Invasion in early development as they didn’t work into the Marvel boss’ “plan” for the franchise’s future:

Some ideas were killed because Kevin [Feige] has a plan going down the road, and I’m not sure what that plan is. We had free rein until it didn’t make sense for the story. It’s incredible how hard we work the story at Marvel. How much you just keep going at it, thinking about it, and re-editing it until you get the story that’s going to spark the audience. I’ve never worked in a laboratory like that, where you just keep at it. I was surprised, but also very happy to be a part of the process.

While it remains a mystery how the new Secret Invasion series will set up and tie into future projects, it seems like it will further flesh out Nick Fury’s character, peeling back the layers of one of Marvel’s most elusive heroes more than any project before.

We’ve already gotten a taste of how Secret Invasion will tie back to Captain Marvel (2019), which established the conflict between the shape-shifting Skrull and the Kree. But who knows? Maybe the Skrull Army will have a more significant part in the MCU after the series wraps up its first season, setting them up to be an adversary of the Multiverse Saga in films like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) or Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

As seen in the Infinity Saga, the MCU has a unique approach to storytelling, as no movie or TV show can truly stand on its own without being tied into the greater universe—for better or worse. Now, with so many characters, overlapping conflicts, and team-ups, it’ll be interesting to see if Marvel can pull off this storytelling style moving forward into Phase Five.

Kevin Feige having a clear idea and long-term plan for what he wants to see in the MCU is undoubtedly a strong indicator of good things to come. By collaborating with writers and directors to accomplish their vision as he did with Selim for Secret Invasion, Fiege gives creators the space and freedom to focus on their individual stories while also knowing the bigger picture.

What that bigger picture looks like remains to be seen, and one can only wonder if Feige and the higher-ups at Marvel even know what their master plan is moving forward, considering the studio’s ongoing Jonathan Majors/Kang problem.

As for Jackson’s Nick Fury, the actor clearly has no intentions of stepping away from the franchise anytime soon. It makes sense that this beloved character would be the glue that holds the MCU’s Infinity Saga and Multiverse Saga together, but as of now, we are still waiting to get confirmation on if he’ll appear in future Marvel projects down the line.

Hopefully, all will be revealed as Secret Invasion continues its six-episode run on Disney+.

Did you tune in for Episode 1 of Secret Invasion? What do you think of Kevin Feige’s master plan for the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below.