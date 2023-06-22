‘Secret Invasion’ Invades Disneyland Avengers Campus

Marvel’s Secret Invasion released their first episode, which has already been met with mixed reviews.

Although fans are praising the episode, others have condemned Marvel for their usage of AI art in the show’s intro sequence as the WGA strike continues and the SAG strike looms in the near future. Either way, fans have been excited to see the latest installment in the MCU as the series saw several delays earlier this year.

Secret Invasion takes place after the events of She-Hulk (2022) and returns to follow Nick Fury, played once again by Samuel L. Jackson, as he deals with an impending invasion of the alien race, the Skrulls. It also features the return of other familiar cast members like Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, as well as MCU newcomers like Emilia Clarke as Talos’ daughter G’iah.

To tie into the series’ release, Disney California Adventure has announced that Nick Fury can now be seen throughout Avengers Campus. In a video released to their social media platforms, Disney says “he’s got his eye on you,” followed by the reveal of Fury in the Park. He will attempt to “recruit Guests to practice the art of espionage…[while sharing] keen insights, astute observations and invaluable advice as he seeks out, and trains, future protectors of Earth.”

Nick Fury has arrived at Avengers Campus at Disneyland California Adventure Park. pic.twitter.com/889p73BrQb — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 21, 2023

Disneyland’s Avengers Campus has added several characters to its area since opening in 2021. Fans can meet and greet Thor, Loki, Iron Man, Black Widow, Dr. Strange, Spider-Man, the Dora Milaje from Black Panther (2018), Captain America, and several other MCU characters on a rotating and varying schedule.

Here are two much better photos of Nick Fury at Avengers Campus: pic.twitter.com/37YPPToH8S — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 21, 2023

Nick Fury has been a fan-favorite character since appearing in Iron Man (2008), where he served as the catalyst for the Avengers Project, essentially kick-starting the entire MCU. Jackson is also a fan of the character, recently admitting that he’s already afraid Fury will be killed off in the next project. With his addition to Avengers Campus, fans can rest easy knowing he can be found somewhere even if his time with the MCU comes to an end.

