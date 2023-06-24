Miles Morales Could End “Venom-Verse”

Marvel is going through something of a Spider-Man renaissance with the latest installment of Sony Animation’s Spider-Verse, and Miles Morales has never been more popular. To say that Miles has become the face of Spider-Man’s franchise wouldn’t be that far from the truth, especially since it looks like Peter Parker is on his way out.

The Spider-Verse isn’t just having an effect on other Spider-Men, but it also might have some repercussions for Sony’s live-action partnerships with Marvel as well. If the trailer for Kraven the Hunter is anything to be believed, the animated films might force the studio to focus more on the successful franchise than the floundering “Venom-Verse.”

Spider-Man Kills Venom

Miles Morales is riding a career high, and more and more fans are getting invested in his story. Along with his adventures across the Spider-Verse, there has been an increase in interest in the character across various media. That being said, it might spell out doom for one of Marvel’s most famous and most beloved villains.

Venom is easily one of Marvel’s most formidable foes, and while Sony’s Venom movies with Tom Hardy are a mixed bag, they’re still incredibly entertaining. However, with all the delays, cancellations, and conflicts surrounding Marvel’s new release schedule, it might not be long before someone pulls the plug.

Granted, that’s not to say that Miles won’t fight his own variant of the Symbiote, and he is still technically a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to the post-credits scene of No Way Home. The reality of the situation is “money talks.” If fans are more invested in the Spider-Verse franchise, it might be Eddie Brock and Venom who end up homeless.

Although a third Venom film is reportedly set to release by 2024, there’s a lot of time between now and then. If things at Marvel progress the way they are now, it might be the next project up on the chopping block. All we can do right now is watch and wait.

Do you think Sony will end the Venom-Verse? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!