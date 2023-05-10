‘Venom 3’ Will Begin Filming Next Month, Despite WGA Strike

Are you ready to see Tom Hardy’s “Lethal Protector” back in action?

Sony Pictures’ corner of the Marvel universe is set to expand with the upcoming Venom 3 (TBA), the third installment in Tom Hardy’s Venom franchise. But fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet.

Plot details remain scarce, but so far, fans have been given some exciting casting updates. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso star, Juno Temple, will reportedly have a significant role in the upcoming superhero flick, with veteran franchise actors Michelle Williams and Stephen Graham expected to follow suit.

Behind the camera, franchise alum Kelly Marcel will take up directing duties for the Venom threequel, with a script co-penned by Marcel and Hardy. Amy Pascal will also return to produce. As of yet, an official release date has yet to be confirmed, but a promising new update hints that it might be coming sooner than expected—even amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

Hardy’s portrayal of Eddie Brock/Venom has been a highlight of Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. And after the characters’ brief MCU cameo in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), anticipation for Venom’s return has never been higher. But with the recent WGA strikes bringing production on several projects to a screeching halt, many wondered if Venom 3 would be the next victim of delays.

However, according to Production List, production on Venom 3 is still on track, with filming on the movie set to begin next month in London and Los Angeles.

This update may signal things moving ahead behind the scenes, but there’s still potential for many things to go wrong regarding Venom 3‘s production. It seems likely that the current strike will extend beyond next month, considering the last one, which took place in 2007/2008, lasted for 100 days and cost the industry a whopping $2 billion.

If Sony continues with production on Venom 3 amid the strike, it actively exposes the movie to an enormous quality decrease, considering a writer needs to be on set for rewrites during filming. Other major productions like Marvel’s Blade and Netflix’s Stranger Things have shut down in solidarity with writers petitioning for fair wages.

To add fuel to the fire, the Directors Guild of America could also join the strike soon, given how they are set to establish negotiations for a contract this month. If contract negotiations between major Hollywood studios and its directors don’t go according to plan, Venom 3 could also be short of a director.

For now, fans looking forward to Venom 3 should remain cautiously optimistic about its production. The franchise isn’t exactly known for its Pulitzer-quality writing, but still, the movie could be a disaster if a screenwriter isn’t on set to correct any story or dialogue discrepancies while filming.

Be sure to check for more news regarding the third Venom movie.

What are your thoughts on Venom 3 seemingly carrying on with production despite the ongoing WGA strike? Let us know in the comments below.