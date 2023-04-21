Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom 3’ Gets Huge Casting Update

An unexpected household name is set to appear alongside Tom Hardy in the upcoming Venom 3.

Known for her role in the substantially less-venomous Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, Juno Temple quickly became a big name for portraying the lovingly vapid influencer/model/marketing extraordinaire Keely Jones. Prior to her big breakout in the Emmy Award-winning series, Temple also had parts in parts in Killer Joe (2011), Atonement (2007), and the Maleficent films.

Since being put on the map thanks to Ted Lasso, Temple has been nominated for a number of awards in recent years, including two Emmy nominations and a Screen Actor’s Guild nod.

And now, it looks like Temple might be making the leap to superhero flicks. According to Deadline, Temple is in talks to star in Sony and Marvel’s upcoming Venom 3 alongside Hardy as the titular antihero in a major role.

While no other details have been shared about her character as of yet, her character is said to play a significant part in the story—perhaps as a new villain or even a love interest for Hardy’s Eddie Brock. No other casting has been announced, and for now, any story details remain shrouded in mystery. However, more news on the project will likely come to light soon, as Hardy confirmed in February 2023 that Venom 3 was in pre-production.

After raking in an impressive $1.36 billion at the box office between Venom (2018) and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), it’s no surprise that the franchise was able to attract such a big name to its cast.

The production side of Venom 3 is equally as hot, with big-name directors and producers from the likes of Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Kelly Marcel and Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Amy Pascal on board for the project.

It’ll be interesting to see who Temple will play in the upcoming Venom installment and if we’ll get more confirmation on her involvement in the film soon. But for now, fans can look forward to seeing the “Lethal Protector” back on the big screen in the near future.

Are you looking forward to seeing Venom 3 when it arrives in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.