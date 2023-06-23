Marvel Officially Cancels New Films, Fans Relieved

If you’ve been keeping up with the saga facing Marvel Studios, you’ll already know that Kevin Feige just pulled the plug on two major chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, setting developments at Marvel back by years at the very minimum. Pair that with the legal scandal created by Johnathan Majors and the ongoing Writer’s Strike, and its a recipe for disaster.

That all being said, the unplanned hiatus for the MCU might be a blessing in disguise as dynamics, scripts, and conditions change at the studio. Fans and viewers might have to wait a good while before seeing their favorite heroes return to the big screen, but it will finally give them a chance to catch their breath.

Marvel Fans Need a Break

A lot has been said about “superhero fatigue” this year, and it hasn’t effected just the MCU. After the blow from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), it seems that Marvel is quickly running out of steam and audiences are growing weary of the constant influx of characters in super suits bashing the snot out of each other.

It’s not that fans have grown tired of superheroes, just look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), but that they need a chance to let things cool down after watching the fate of the world/universe/Multiverse hang in the balance for the thousandth time this year. In this writer’s opinion, the genre needs to take a giant step back and tackle more personal, character-driven threats than the next Avengers-level villain of the week.

Former Marvel figurehead James Gunn has said his piece on superhero movies more than once, and has even admitted that the some of the big-budget blockbusters can be absolutely boring, and we’re definitely starting to see those effects take shape. Even if audiences are still craving more Marvel madness, the studio has a backlog of material available on streaming services like Disney+, as well as new shows and spinoffs like the recently-released Secret Invasion.

Fans might be going without new material for a while, but that doesn’t mean Marvel is done. By the time things are finally sorted out and managed properly, they’ll be more than ready to have the Avengers assemble again. Some time apart might do everyone a world of good.

