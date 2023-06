Are you looking for choices for your summer movie marathon? Grab the popcorn; we have Marvel movies on Disney+ to add to your watch list this summer!

New In June

If you are a Marvel fan who loves behind-the-scenes details about your favorite films or if you are a Disney+ user who loves behind-the-scenes shows this recommendation is for you. I love shows about decorating at Disney World, behind-the-scenes Star Wars footage with unreleased details, and insider shows that take me behind the scenes at a theme Park attraction at Walt Disney World.

Go behind the scenes in the Marvel movie in Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. This show is a mix of interviews, movie magic, and never before seen clips that take fans behind the camera lens.

If you want to get into a series, check out the first few episodes of Secret Invasion. This show is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and chronicles Fury, Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos race against the clock as they work to defend Earth from invasion.

If you are planning a movie marathon you need details on how to sequence the movies on the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Here are suggestions on how to order the movies. Refer to this list if you are looking for a movie marathon with films sequenced in order.

Chronological Order of Marvel Movies

The Infinity Saga

Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

Captain America: The First Avenger

Marvel’s The First Avengers Phase Two

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Phase Three

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Multiverse Saga: Phase Four

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Eternals

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Phase Five

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Live the Movie Magic

Marvel Comics, Marvel movies like Guardians Of The Galaxy and Wakanda Forever, and TV Shows like Marvel 616 are so detailed. After you’ve experienced the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline, you may want to kick your fandom up a notch!

Want to live the movie magic of your favorite Marvel film? Why not book a theme Park ticket to Disneyland Resort in California? The Marvel Campus in Anaheim, CA., is located at Disney’s California Adventure. If you need all the tips and tricks about character meets, food, attractions, and more at Avengers Campus, follow Inside the Magic for all the information on how to get the most from your Park day!

