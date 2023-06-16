Marvel Star Uncertain About ‘Thor 5’, Says It’s “Unpredictable”

Chris Hemsworth has slowed down his acting work over the last year after finishing his most recent Thor movie.

The Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) star received news last year that his genetic history makes him predisposed to an early Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Following the shattering diagnosis, the actor decided to take a small step back from acting to focus on spending time with his family.

When asked recently about his plans to return to acting and his future with Marvel, Hemsworth explained that nothing was certain as of yet. He had previously stated that he thinks Thor: Love and Thunder was a little too silly and over the top by the end of it, now claiming he thinks Thor 5 should be “unpredictable.”

He confirmed that there hasn’t been any official confirmation of another Thor movie, as the franchise is currently the longest-running franchise of an individual Marvel hero with four films to his name. Although conversations have been tossed around, Hemsworth stated, nothing further has been mentioned yet.

Discussing his character’s arc, he stated that he’s had fun being able to reinvent the character every few films and wants to continue his journey, but only if the fans want it, too. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star explained that, “I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character.”

He continued on, saying that he wants to be able to continue to play the character and hopes that if there’s a fifth Thor movie, they’ll be able to keep it “unpredictable.” It also raises the question of whether Taika Waititi would return to direct another film. He’s previously worked with Hemsworth and Marvel on Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), although both movies received criticism for their portrayal of Thor as an ‘80s-esque himbo versus the God of Thunder.

As the MCU seems to be switching focus to a new group of Avengers and superheroes, Thor is the only original Avenger still in the game. While Hemsworth does seem to be on board with another movie, it’s reassuring that he’s only interested if the fans are, seemingly unwilling to push the character past its point of popularity. As fans have already seen several versions of the God of Thunder, it would be interesting to see what version a fifth movie could bring out.

