“Too Silly”: Chris Hemsworth Admits ‘Thor 4’ Wasn’t Very Good

Coming off the high that was Thor: Ragnarok (2018), audiences couldn’t wait for the God of Thunder’s big screen return – only for the fourth Thor installment to serve as one of the most polarizing entries in the entire MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) premiered last June to extremely mixed responses from critics and Marvel fans alike. While the film was a hit at the box office and both Natalie Portman (Jane) and Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher) were praised for their performances, it received harsh reviews for Thor’s “meandering” character arc and its OTT use of humor. (Let’s not talk about the screaming goats.)

It turns out that Chris Hemsworth (Thor) is well aware of the sentiment. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor – who’s now portrayed Thor for well over a decade – admitted that Thor: Love and Thunder “just became too silly.”

“I think we just had too much fun,” he explained. “It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

Hemsworth also told how he faced harsh criticism of the film firsthand – not from adult movie critics, but from his child’s friends, who did not hold back with their scathing opinions. “It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film,” he said. It turns out they had many of the same points as their grown-up counterparts. “‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool, but the VFX weren’t as good.'”

Thor: Love and Thunder famously features one of Hemsworth’s own children as his co-star. His daughter India portrays Love, Gorr’s daughter – and the reason why he sets off on a god-butchering mission in the first place. By the film’s end, Love is resurrected and now resides in Thor’s care as the God of Thunder’s adopted daughter (hence the film’s title).

While Hemsworth confirmed that he’s open to returning as Thor, he did also note that he’d like to see another reinvention of the character if he is to don the cape again. With two more Avengers team-ups in the works with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), and Thor one of the three remaining Avengers left alive in the MCU, here’s hoping this return comes sooner than later – and that things are just a little less silly this time.