The Scoop On Cheap Flights To Disneyland and Disney World

Before you plan a trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort, you’ll need to budget out the costs of visiting. Of course, theme Park tickets, Disney Water Park tickets, and Disney dining will be a large part of your vacation costs. But you will also have to make arrangements for transport to your vacation. Purchasing plane tickets and booking flights will likely be one of the first steps in booking your Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort vacation. Let’s discuss how to wade through flight deals to find airline tickets for your magical vacation in Orlando, FL., or Anaheim, CA. Leveraging Credit Card Points and Savings

Snagging cheap flights or finding a ticket price that will not break the bank is a great way to save vacation dollars. After all, finding cheap Disneyland tickets or discount Disney World tickets is impossible, so you have to save cash on transportation and dining in Disney Park.

Of course, traveling on airline reward points is a great way to snag cheap airfare. If you choose to forgo the Disney Visa credit card that can be used to offset the cost of Disney tickets, you may choose to use an airline reward credit card like the Delta American Express credit card. Do your research in the months leading up to your vacation to determine which card would be best for your reward dollar.

As a loyal Delta customer living near the Atlanta, Georgia, hub of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the Delta Skymiles American Express card is my family’s best rewards credit card. If you are interested in learning about the perks of this card or applying to offset the cost of your flights to Disneyland Park or Disney World, check out this site.

Even if you can’t snag cheap flight tickets, you can benefit from partial discounts, seat upgrades, or free luggage perks that could result in savings and a better Disney experience. Use credit cards responsibly to get the most bang for your reward buck.

Cheap Flights at Disney World Suppose you are headed to Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, or any other part of Walt Disney World Resort and are arriving by air. In that case, you will likely fly into Orlando International Airport. Some travelers may also fly into Orlando Sanford International Airport. Snag flight tickets to either of these spots for a better price by booking your trip well in advance.

According to sources like U.S. News, booking airline tickets between two and eight months from your vacation is advantageous to get the best prices. Monitoring Google Flights and turning on alerts are my favorite ways to stay on top of costs and watch price trends in the weeks leading up to my flight purchase. Related: Questions to Ask for Finding Cheap, Quality Hotels Near Disney Parks

Where Can I Buy Cheap Flight Tickets to Disneyland? If you are headed to Southern California to visit Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park, you will likely fly into John Wayne Airport. We’ve talked about using Google Flights to search but let’s chat about other helpful search tools. If you have been exploring how to find cheap flights, you may have landed on sites like Going.com (formerly known as Scott’s Cheap Flights) or even Skyscanner to estimate and track the costs of airline tickets in the weeks leading up to your target booking date. These are great options for gathering more information about cost projections before booking your flight. @rachaelplansdisney I love flying into SNA, it’s a little more expensive than LAX but a lot closer and way cheaper Uber so it usually evens out for me. #disneylandtips #johnwayneairport #disneytips #disneytravelagent #familyvacation #traveltips #airporthack #disneytraveltips #firstdisneytrip ♬ original sound – Rachael-Expert Travel Planner