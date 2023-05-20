A Can’t Miss Animal Kingdom List for Your Park Day – Inside the Magic

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is an adventure-filled Park that allows Disney magic to meet conservation and environmental education all while you engage with fun Disney characters from some of your favorite nature-centric Disney movies. Walt Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida. Specifically, it’s near Bay Lake, FL., and near Four Corners, FL. If you are looking to build your Animal Kingdom itinerary for your next Disney vacation, this is the article for you. Here is a can’t-miss Animal Kingdom list for your Park day.

Ride Kilimanjaro Safaris

If you are wondering what to do in Animal Kingdom or about the best rides at Animal Kingdom in 2023, we are starting out strong with recommendations. Kilimanjaro Safaris is one of the most popular attractions in the Park. It allows Guests to get pretty close to some incredible exotic wildlife from the comfort of a jeep tour. Giraffes, hippos, lions, and cheetahs are just a few of the animals you will see on the safari. This is a busy ride, so snagging a Disney Genie or an Animal Kingdom lightning lane for this ride might be worth it.

Enjoy Lunch at Flame Tree Barbecue

The delicious smoky smell of Flame Tree Barbecue is hard to miss as Guests meander into DinoLand U.S.A. The delicious smoked meat and sides at this restaurant are not to be skipped. The hearty portion sizes make sharing an easy option. Flame Tree Barbecue is one of my favorite barbecue spots at Walt Disney World Resort.

Explore the Ride Queue and Scream Down Expedition Everest

Expedition Everest is one of the most thrilling rides at Walt Disney World with breathtaking drops backward and forward along with a scary yeti on the loose. The ride queue for this ride is one of my all-time Disney Park favorites. Reading mountain trekking information on the walls and browsing exhibits about the wildlife and terrain of Nepal alongside the climbing gear and artifacts that are exhibited in the ride line are really fun. If the line is too long and you are ready to splurge, you can purchase an individual lightning lane for this ride the day of your Animal Kingdom Park visit.

Spend Some Time Animal Sighting

Of course, Kilimanjaro Safaris is a major draw for Guests visiting Animal Kingdom Park. However, there are other ways to see animals in the Park. Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail is a great way to see beautiful mountain gorillas in a self-paced manner.

The Maharajah Jungle Trek is a great way to see majestic tigers and feathered friends in the nearby animal enclosures. If you want to learn more about animals and their care, take the Wildlife Express Train to Conservation Station to Rafiki’s Planet Watch where you can learn from the animal care teams in the Park.

Enjoy a Snack at Yak and Yeti Local Foods Café

Questioning if you can you bring food into Animal Kingdom? The answer is yes – but our answer is why would you want to with such yummy options?! I never miss a visit to Yak, and Yeti Local Foods Café is a fun quick service option for Asian noodle and rice dishes.

Stir fry beef and noodles are my favorite snack at Yak and Yeti. The portions are hearty making this restaurant a great option for sharing and a wonderful value for families.

Visit It’s Tough to Be a Bug!

It’s Tough to Be a Bug! is a fun 3D family show that showcases the tiniest members of the animal kingdom, insects! This attraction will leave you laughing at the antics of stinkbugs, ants and ladybugs along with an array of other insects that are on the big screen. The show is cool and dark making it the perfect place to stop for a break from the heat. After you meet the fun bugs inside the Tree Of Life, head outside to snap a selfie with this iconic Disney World symbol!

Explore Pandora – The World of Avatar

Pandora – The World of Avatar is a jaw-dropping section of the Park that has incredible rides, delicious food, fun shopping, yummy drinks and of course, breathtaking floating mountains from the movies. Do not skip a ride on Avatar Flight of Passage, where you can soar with a mountain Banshee from the movie. The Na’vi River Journey rides float Guests along the canals of a bioluminescent forest from the movie.

You’ll sway to the music and see beautiful sites from the film that tie together this Disney experience. Flight of Passage is one of the best Animal Kingdom rides, but both of these very different rides are worth visiting. After playing in this section of the Park, visit Satu’li Canteen for a yummy meat and grain bowl. Satu’li Canteen is my favorite quick service dining option in a Disney Park.

Enjoy A Show

This Disney World Park is a great spot for some of the best Walt Disney World Resort shows. The Festival of The Lion King is my favorite Walt Disney World Show. The vocalists, acrobats, dancers, and elaborate costumes in the show top any other Disney show for me. This musical celebration will leave you singing along with Simba to your favorite songs from The Lion King. Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! is another great Disney Park show located right in DinoLand U.S.A.

You are sure to feel like a genuine Wilderness Explorer in no time with this Animal Kingdom itinerary! Remember to visit Inside the Magic for all the packing and planning tips for your Disney vacation.