Must-Do Tips for EPCOT Visitors With One Day at Disney World – Inside the Magic

If you are booking a Walt Disney World vacation and looking for a theme Park that doesn’t quite feel like a theme Park, we have a recommendation for you. EPCOT has long been my favorite Walt Disney World Park and is my favorite place to share with new visitors. Magic Kingdom is iconic. Hollywood Studio gives significant doses of movie magic, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom is quite the adventure. But for me, EPCOT will always reign supreme as the best Park. This Park balances culinary excitement, cultural beauty, educational elements, thrills, and character fun.

Walt Disney himself dreamed up some of the elements of this Park near Lake Buena Vista, FL. Walt wanted to create a community for living, learning, and fun called the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. In 1982 this unique Park opened with Spaceship Earth as its Park symbol and Future World and World Showcase to amaze Guests.

In recent years, EPCOT became even more fun as updates reimagined some areas of the Park into areas known as World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration. If I buy only a 1-day ticket to Disney World, my choice will always be Disney EPCOT tickets. As an EPCOT fangirl, here are my must-do tips for EPCOT visitors.

Do Try To See the Newest Attractions

EPCOT has received some of Disney World’s newest renovations and updates. This means more unique rides like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind are in this Park alongside tried and true classics like Test Track and Soarin Around the World. These are some of the best rides at EPCOT for adults.

Wait times can get crazy for newer rides, but these two more contemporary attractions do not disappoint and are worth your time when visiting EPCOT. If at all possible, do try to see the latest attractions.

Do Explore Pavilions

If your ride schedule allows and you want to learn more about cultures around the world, drop into the cultural films in World Showcase pavilions. Learning is one of the best things about this Park, so why not drop by The American Adventure or Reflections of China?

Wondering what to do at Disney World besides hop rides? One of the neatest things about EPCOT is the way Cast Members are grouped according to their native country. I love asking Cast Members questions and learning about the culture of each country firsthand. Kidcot fun stops are an excellent place for children to interact with Cast Members and break from the heat. Exploring around World Showcase Lagoon is so much fun.

Do Relax and Indulge

Food at EPCOT is an event in itself. Sampling food in the countries around World Showcase tops the list of EPCOT experiences. What’s better than chowing down at Walt Disney World Resort? Eating while you listen to awesome music. To see the the musical lineup in this Park, search “Concerts at EPCOT 2023”.

If you’ve been searching for things to do for adults at Disney World, people-watching, snacking, drinking, enjoying new rides, and listening to great music in EPCOT, is the answer. In fact, visiting during the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival and EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival are great times toenjoy even more delicious food and the concert series.

Budget money and time to sample the flavors of World Showcase. My favorite foods are a crepe in France, fish n’ chips in The United Kingdom, nachos in the Mexico Pavilion, and hot sticky caramel corn in Germany. EPCOT is the best Disney Park for food, so check out menus before visiting to get excited!

Do Plan Your Park Day to Minimize Walking

This practical Disney World tip is evident even without years of Disney experience. EPCOT is the largest Walt Disney World Resort Park in walkable areas. Wearing comfortable shoes to EPCOT is paramount, as is strategizing your Park plan to minimize unnecessary walking. If you are too worn out to make the walk, a boat runs across World Showcase Lagoon periodically to transport Guests from Morocco to Mexico and back.

If you have more questions about shopping, dining, rides, or other details in EPCOT, search Inside the Magic for answers. From a full EPCOT itinerary to Disney Resort options nearby and EPCOT rides reviews, we have the details you need before traveling to Orlando, FL. for a Disney vacation.