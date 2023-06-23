Jonathan Majors Confirmed to Be Joining THIS MCU Project as Kang Actor Heads to Trail

As the release date for the highly-anticipated sophomore season of Loki inches closer, many have been speculating whether or not Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will appear in the show amid his ongoing assault charges. And according to an official press release, we may have just gotten our answer.

Season 2 of Loki is finally gearing up for its premiere on Disney+ this fall, which will see the return of fan-favorite MCU actor Tom Hiddleston. He originally reprised his role as the titular God of Mischief in Season 1, which landed on the streamer in June 2021. Since then, anticipation has been high for its follow-up season, which will continue his dimension-bending journey through the Multiverse.

In addition to Hiddleston, the show also stars Owen Wilson as TVA (Time Variance Authority) Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer, among others.

Season 1 also introduced a brand new supervillain to the mix: Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. Initially, he appeared to Loki and Sylvie as the mysterious “He Who Remains” in his Time Citadel, trying to stop the duo from essentially shattering the Sacred Timeline—to no avail. Sylvie stabbed him to death in the finale, plunging the Multiverse into chaos.

Immediately establishing himself as a formidable villain, Majors’ Kang sent waves through the fandom, with many excited for his MCU future after it was confirmed that he would act as the Thanos-level threat in Phases Five and Six, culminating in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

He made his Marvel movie debut in January’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), though disaster was soon to follow when news broke in March that the actor had been arrested in New York City on assault charges after reportedly getting into a domestic feud with his then-girlfriend.

Since then, it’s been a quick fall from grace for the Kang actor, who lost representation, movie roles, and now, maybe even his MCU future as he prepares to stand trial on August 3.

Majors was noticeably absent from the Loki Season 2 trailer when it was screened at Disney’s Upfront Presentation last month, despite being the central villain of the story. This led some to believe that Marvel had scrubbed his presence from the show altogether, or severely edited it down for the sake of protecting their reputation.

However, it looks like Majors’ Kang will return to deliver more Multiversal mayhem in Loki Season 2, after an official press announcement shared on Thursday confirmed the actor’s appearance in the show.

This shouldn’t come as much of a shock, considering the new episodes were likely entirely filmed, edited, and ready to go by the time the bombshell news of Majors’ arrest broke in March. The Loki team has found themselves truly backed into a corner, and it makes sense that they would simply release whatever footage they have, considering it would be too difficult to do anything else at this point.

Marvel has yet to make any official statement amid the studio’s ongoing Kang problem, and it’s unlikely they’ll break their silence until Majors is proven either innocent or guilty. Recasting rumors have run rampant online, but once again, even that remains pure speculation until Marvel speaks out.

For now, it’ll be interesting to see to what capacity Kang will feature in the new season of Loki, and if fans will have any negative reactions to seeing this highly controversial actor back in the mix. For now, only time will tell.

Loki Season 2 arrives on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.

