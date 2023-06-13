‘Venom 3’ Gets a Rumored Release Date

Good news, Venom fans: we now know (probably) when Venom 3 will hit theaters.

The third installment in Sony Pictures’ Venom franchise is set to pick up where Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) left off. In the second film of the series, audiences witnessed Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his alien symbiote Venom face off against serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) when he becomes the host of an evil offshoot of Venom named Carnage.

Like the first film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage wasn’t overly popular with critics who dubbed it a “yawner.” However, it did perform well with audiences, who drove the film to third place in 2021’s domestic box office.

Its mid-credits scene was by far its biggest talking point, with Venom and Brock transported to another universe where J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) reveals Spider-Man’s revealed identity as Peter Parker (Tom Holland) on television. Venom then licks the screen, saying, “That guy,” and a sliver of the Venom symbiote is left behind in the MCU’s universe.

While this crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe may not have paid off with a feature in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), it did promise big things for the future of Venom – which is why fans are so excited for the upcoming Venom 3.

Now, Variety has revealed that the rumored release window for Venom 3 is October 2024.

The publication spoke to the franchise’s newcomer Juno Temple – joining the cast after the conclusion of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso – who revealed that filming is set to start “very, very soon” and that she’s “thrilled about” it. Rumors also suggest that filming is set to run from June to September.

Tom Hardy previously also revealed that he’s currently in pre-production for the film. Little has been revealed about the plot so far, but we do know it’ll be helmed by director Kelly Marcel, who penned the scripts for the first two installments, and see Chiwetel Ejiofor jump ship from the MCU (where he played Mordo in the Doctor Strange films) to Sony in an as-yet undisclosed role.