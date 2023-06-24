New MCU Series Lied to Fans, Follows Disastrous Marvel Formula

Secret Invasion manages to follow a disappointing trend for the MCU series that will honestly anger some fans who were deceived.

Nick Fury is going to have a huge Skrull invasion to deal with. It won’t be an easy fight because Samuel L. Jackson’s character won’t know who he can trust. That’s because Skrulls are shapeshifters, aliens that can disguise themselves as humans and even steal their memories. It’s very easy for Skrulls to hide, and since Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Nick Fury failed to keep their promise, they want to take over Earth.

For a story like Secret Invasion, it’s shocking that the Avengers or other super hero teams don’t help Fury out. Surprisingly, Nick Fury is going in all alone as a wanted fugitive to take down the Skrulls with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). This six-episode event appears to be jam-packed full of intense action and higher-quality scenes, but fans will be shocked to know that the series won’t be six hours long.

Episode one, “Resurrection,” aired with a 54-minute runtime, including credits, and Ali Selim confirms that the series won’t be sticking to one hour as the Disney+ series didn’t need to:

“Yeah, it was very beautiful in that they’re not all an hour, some of them are considerably shorter. And it just allowed it to be what the story needs. And that’s a gift you don’t get very often.”

This goes against what Empire Magazine told fans weeks ago, making the marketing for the series feel like a bitter deception. Since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the MCU series have shortened their runtimes, and the inconsistency between runtimes has been jarring. Secret Invasion was promised to be better than this, but Marvel Studios couldn’t resist telling fans one thing and doing the complete opposite.

While it’s too early to tell if the runtime will hinder the series, it’s clear from past series that Marvel will likely try to do too much in too little time. Knowing how other series has ended, the formula will have the final episode doing too much with a shorter runtime making the series feel rushed. Secret Invasion was promised to be a series where someone like Nick Fury could have the time to develop and handle this problem and save the world one last time. Hopefully, Marvel keeps their word, and the series can be what fans want.

Do you think Secret Invasion‘s runtime will be a problem? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!