Brie Larson Changes Marvel Series, Director Ignores Source Material

Thanks to Brie Larson and Captain Marvel (2018), Marvel never used any source material for a brand new MCU series, Secret Invasion.

Skrulls. These shapeshifting aliens have been spotted over the years in the MCU after Larson’s solo movie focused on them. Fury and Carol Danvers promised Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and the other aliens a home. Thirty years later, the two of them failed to keep their promise, and now some Skrulls want to take over Earth.

Secret Invasion focuses on the Skrull invasion, and while the first episodes set up a gritty, dark, emotional rollercoaster, it’s clear that Marvel didn’t choose to use anything from the comics. Secret Invasion is a huge ordeal in the comics because Skrulls don’t just shapeshift into someone else. They can also mimic their powers. That’s why Skrulls taking over the Avengers, and other super hero teams was a big deal. It was hard to defeat them and figure out who was who.

One of the bigger characters to help fight the invasion was Reed Richards, and the Fantastic Four won’t be joining for this fight. None of the Avengers are going to show up. Without super heroes, this series just got much weirder because while the stakes are high, the world might be ruled by Skrulls, and Captain America, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, etc., won’t do anything about it.

While this is frustrating, Secret Invasion also brings fans a similar experience to Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) since the series will be more about espionage and calculated action rather than another super powered CGI fight.

Sadly, the director, Ali Selim, didn’t even bother to research any other stories about the Skrulls because Marvel told him they won’t be necessary due to Brie Larson and her solo movie:

“It had nothing to do with what we’re trying to do here. This story was really born out of the electricity created between Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn [in] ‘Captain Marvel’

It makes sense why Marvel wants to focus more on Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and make it more connected with the MCU, but disregarding what happened in the comics is a new low for the MCU. Secret Invasion is considered one of the better Marvel stories, and now the new Disney+ series will never come close to what the comics did.

If anything, Captain Marvel’s odd twist with the Skrulls and Marvel not owning all of the copyrights to characters leaves this series never to happen the way fans would’ve liked. Marvel should’ve done better, but the MCU’s Secret Invasion might end up disappointing fans hoping to see something similar to the comics. If Marvel included a few callbacks to the original story or even added a few super heroes to aid Nick Fury, the story would feel more grounded and realistic. Still, the stakes don’t feel that high when fans know that the Avengers are fine and the world will remain safe.

