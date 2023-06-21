Chris Hemsworth Doesn’t Want His Daughter Acting in Future MCU Projects After ‘Thor 4’ Flop

After the release of Taika Waititi’s disastrous Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), it looks like the God of Thunder himself is putting his foot down when it comes to his daughter’s return to the MCU.

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has been on something of a break from acting in recent years, and after audiences’ lackluster reactions to the fourth Thor installment, his future in the MCU remains uncertain.

Picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), simply put, Love and Thunder hit all the wrong notes for fans hoping to see a similar comedy adventure to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. However, after Marvel essentially gave Waititi complete creative control, it became clear that there could be too much of a good thing.

The movie brought back Natalie Portman to play a superpowered Jane Foster, as well as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Waititi’s Korg. Its all-star cast was rounded out by Russell Crowe’s Zeus, in addition to Christian Bale, who played the menacing Gorr the God Butcher.

Flashy cameos and big Hollywood names aside, the film also featured the debut of a much younger actress: India Rose Hemsworth, the daughter of Chris Hemsworth and actress Elsa Pataky. Love and Thunder marked her first film role, where she played Gorr the God Butcher’s (Christian Bale) daughter, Love. Although she’s initially killed off at the beginning of the story, her character is revived by Eternity itself and ends up under the care of her real-life dad, Thor.

Several of Portman, Waititi, and Hemsworth’s children were involved in the making of Love and Thunder in some capacity, which makes sense considering the film’s lighthearted, generally family-centric message. But even though India’s character, who was set up to star in future Thor installments, might’ve made a splash in the franchise, it seems like her dad isn’t too keen on her return to acting anytime soon.

Hemsworth initially broke his silence on his daughter’s cameo in the superhero flick last year, where he said it was “really cool” to include her in the process. However, he also said it felt like “a one-off, fun family experience.”

Credit: Marvel StudiosMore recently, while reflecting on the experience filming Love and Thunder with Entertainment Tonight, Hemsworth got candid about his real thoughts on India returning to acting. When asked about his daughter’s small MCU role, the actor claimed that it “was supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film:”

You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing… I said, ‘Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, cool!’ And she was a pro and loved it.

Still, even though India “loved” starring in a big-budget Marvel movie, her dad is doing what dads do best—worrying about her future. Hemsworth, who clearly wants to keep his child’s best interests in mind, assured her that “there’s plenty of time” for her to explore acting in the future, but for now, he simply wants her to “have fun” and “be a kid:”



But I said, ‘There’s plenty of time, sweety. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid,’… Because once the train moves, it’s pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things.

There’s certainly potential for India to return to the big screen when she’s a little older, especially now that she has an impressive resume thanks to her high-profile Marvel gig. With both of her parents being actors, it’s no surprise that she gets her love of performing from them. Who knows? Maybe we’ve got a future Young Avenger in the making.

Even though it’s widely considered to be one of the worst MCU installations to date, it’s heartwarming to see that Love and Thunder was truly a family affair that ignited a love of acting in Hemsworth’s daughter. The MCU clearly has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon, so there’s certainly potential for India to reprise her role down the line.

Although it wasn’t the smash hit Disney and Marvel wanted it to be, at least Thor: Love and Thunder was a meaningful experience for the Hemsworth family.

What do you think of Chris Hemsworth’s reluctance to see have his daughter acting again? Let us know in the comments below.