Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Favorite ‘Thor’ Movie After Shading ‘Love and Thunder’

Veteran Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth recently spilled on his favorite movie from the Thor franchise, and for longtime followers of the MCU, it might not come as a big surprise.

For over a decade, Hemsworth has played the MCU’s fan-favorite God of Thunder, starting with 2011’s Thor. It’s safe to say that it took the character some time to come into his own, with the first and second Thor installations failing to hit much of a mark with audiences.

Solo movies aside, Hemsworth’s Asgardian superhero has also popped up in a number of Avengers team-ups over the years, facing off against adversaries like Ultron (James Spader), Thanos (Josh Brolin), and even his own brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Creating the right version of Thor took plenty of trial and error, and it was clear that filmmakers had to change direction with the character after Thor: The Dark World (2013) debuted to less-than-positive reviews. Enter Academy Award-winning director Taika Waititi, who set out to bring something brand new to Hemsworth’s eponymous hero: a sense of humor.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) was precisely the smash hit the MCU needed it to be, shattering box office records with its over $120 million domestic opening weekend. Even today, Ragnarok remains one of Marvel’s highest-rated films and the widely agreed-upon favorite of the Thor franchise.

However, Waititi proved there can be too much of a good thing. Marvel Studios almost instantly greenlit a Thor 4 after the success of Ragnarok, and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) would soon arrive as part of the MCU’s Phase 4. Coming off the high of the critically-acclaimed Infinity Saga, this new era of Marvel tried to mimic the same adult humor and familiar gags of Ragnarok, but to no avail.

Perhaps one of the most unexpected flops in franchise history, Love and Thunder was immediately bashed on by both audiences and critics following its release, despite bringing in big guns like Christian Bale, who played the menacing Gorr the God Destroyer, and a newly-superpowered Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Its unimpressive CGI, laughably bad storyline, and overall immaturity made some wonder how Waititi even managed to score a win with Thor in the first place.

Through all of this, Chris Hemsworth has remained a highlight of the MCU, and recently, he’s found his name in headlines again following recent comments he made about Love and Thunder. Speaking with GQ Magazine earlier this month, the actor addressed the movie’s poor reception, calling it “too silly” and admitting, “We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool, but the VFX weren’t as good.”

And now, Hemsworth is making his feelings known about which Thor movies he prefers to others—and if you’ve paid attention, you shouldn’t be surprised what his top pick is.

In a recent video interview with British GQ, Hemsworth ranked each of his Thor films “from dope to the dopest.” Responding to a curious Redditor, he revealed that Ragnarok is at the top of his list, which he described as his “favorite experience.” He also highlighted the original 2011 Thor for being “the first time [he] ever played the character,” with the movie serving as his big Hollywood break:

Oh, this is tricky. ‘Ragnarok,’ I think, was my favorite experience. And ‘Thor 1,’ because it was the first time I ever played the character, and it was the launch of the whole Marvel experience and kind of my career. So, I hold them both in very high regard, and I love the other two. The other two were fantastic as well.

Ultimately, it seems Hemsworth is pretty pacifistic when picking favorites, though he’s almost certainly keeping his true feelings on each Thor film to himself. After all, he is the Thor franchise’s poster boy and even served as an executive producer on the fourth installment, meaning he’s invested a lot into this character.

As for Thor 5, little details remain known about Hemsworth’s return to the MCU. Currently, the actor’s in the midst of an extended break from acting, which could mean it will be some time until fans see him wield Mjolnir again on the big screen.

However, fans shouldn’t lose hope just yet, as the Thor actor has emphasized his desire to return to the franchise as long as the approach is “something unique.” There’s ample opportunity for the Asgardian hero to appear in 2026’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will likely see Avengers from all corners of the universe teaming up to take down Kang the Conqueror.

Hopefully, moving forward, filmmakers will take note of the Thor franchise’s successes and failures and reinvent a new, evolved version of the beloved character for future iterations. Still, echoing Hemsworth’s sentiments, it won’t be easy to top Ragnarok.

What do you think of Chris Hemsworth calling Ragnarok his favorite MCU flick? Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comments below.