Taika Waititi Finally Gives an Update on His ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Kathleen Kennedy recently announced that three Star Wars movies were being worked on back during the events of Star Wars Celebration. However, in the three movies she detailed being released, a director was missing from the initial announcement: Taika Waititi. Kennedy stated that his script was “taking longer than expected,” but the director did not offer any update until now.

Taika Waititi is a beloved creator behind such hit shows as Reservation Dogs on Hulu and Our Flag Means Death on HBO. In the latter, he also showcases his acting chops by portraying the hilarious Blackbeard the Pirate. He is also responsible for hit films like Jojo Rabbit and Next Goal Wins. The point is he is a busy man, so he is expected to take a bit longer to ensure his Star Wars script is excellent.

Considering the hatred that can come from a Star Wars project not living up to the hype, we imagine that most creators would consider writing a movie daunting. There are also the same tripes that have been used and reused within the universe, which is something that Waititi does not want to replicate in his own work.

Taika Waititi Has “Great Idea” For His ‘Star Wars’ Script

One thing is certain; the director does not want to replicate the same formula that everyone else has up to this point. Waititi sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to dive into his illustrious career. Naturally, he was asked about his Star Wars script and what is the most challenging part of creating a film under such a legendary banner.

“I’ve got a really good idea for it. It’s just as with all films, it’s this middle part. You’re like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you’re like, ‘Well, I guess they can’t meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick,” Waititi said.

What’s interesting about this statement is that it points to Waititi wanting to do something a little different with his approach. Though many Star Wars films have utilized the smuggler and sidekick trope, he might pull away from that. Then again, he could lean more fully into that aspect and make an entire film about smugglers.

Han Solo is arguably one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe, and though the Solo spinoff movie did not do much for the character overall, we would love to see the life of the smuggler more closely explored.

Taika Waititi might also indicate that he wants to do something completely different by not following the smuggler and sidekick storyline. The Star Wars universe has also been heavily scrutinized lately in terms of the movies, so it might be time for a creator to do something new with the franchise. The three films that Kennedy mentioned involve the Jedi and Sith to some degree, so it could be that Taika wants to move away from that and do something a bit different, i.e., The Mandalorian.

Taika Waititi is also a writer, and he is deeply involved in the current WGA strike in Hollywood. Both Waititi and his writing partner for the Star Wars movie, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, are taking time to support the writers of the show business world. However, this could lead to the right type of break both need to finish cultivating the finished idea.

Taika Waititi is still working on this script; it might take some time for the movie to be released finally.

Are you excited about Taika Waititi working on Star Wars? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!