Chris Hemsworth Has Had Enough — Tired of Children Bashing ‘Thor 4’

Chris Hemsworth admits he has made a few mistakes with Thor: Love and Thunder (2021), but the actor is tired of the unrelenting criticism he gets.

It’s no secret that Thor 4 failed to please MCU fans. Taika Waititi went overboard with his comedic improv and sketches and pushed it a little too far. Bag CGI mixed in with the childish humor left fans underwhelmed and disappointed.

Chris Hemsworth defended the movie for a while, but now admits that if he were to do another Thor movie, things would have to be different. Unfortunately, it’s unclear if Hemsworth will even return after he learns about his high chance of getting Alzheimer’s.

Hemsworth admits to GQ Magazine that even his friend’s children have criticized Thor 4, stating that some of the action scenes were great, but weren’t visually impressive or that the movie was too funny:

Chris Hemsworth says his kids’ friends criticized #ThorLoveAndThunder “It’s a bunch of 8-year-olds critiquing my film. We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but VFX wasn’t as good. I cringe & laugh equally at it”

Chris Hemsworth says his kids’ friends criticized #ThorLoveAndThunder “It’s a bunch of 8-year-olds critiquing my film. We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but VFX wasn’t as good. I cringe & laugh equally at it” (via @GQMagazine) pic.twitter.com/J3GkSiQ0OW — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 6, 2023

Hearing something like that daily wouldn’t be fun as an actor. Hemsworth knows his last MCU movie wasn’t the best, but having children tell him how his movie could’ve been better isn’t a great experience.

Thor has been one of the main super heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that could easily change. Even Hemsworth admits that his time committed to the MCU is waning as the actor has already spent over ten years starring as the God of Thunder.

Ending with Thor 4 is probably not what the actor had in mind either. It’s still possible that Thor could appear in Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) or even Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025), as Kang the Conqueror will be the big villain for this saga. Thor did help take down Thanos, so it would only make sense that he would do the same against Kang.

Do you think Thor will return? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!