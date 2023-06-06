‘Spider-Man’ Actors Will Invade ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, Report Says

Spider-Man has been a mainstay name for decades, and now certain Spider-Man characters will take over the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).

While the end of the Multiverse Saga is only a few years away, fans are eager to see Marvel’s next big finale. Secret Wars was considered one of the biggest crossovers ever created in the comics. In live-action, it will be tough to manage so many characters, but Secret Wars could easily have over 100 super heroes appear on the big screen.

MCU fans love their cameos and connections and with something like Secret Wars, it’s hard not to think of all the possibilities. Some of them might be fan service, while others might actually help the story and feel needed. Tom Holland’s Spidey might not be the biggest super hero in the MCU, but his last movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), helped set up the Multiverse in a big way.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) revealed that while Miles Morales saved New York, the collider did leave an impact on the Multiverse. Holland’s adventure with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire did the same thing, where it opened up the Multiverse and caused a few issues. Thanks to Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac), the Spider-Verse is protected by their fellow Spider-Man variants to help alleviate any problems.

With Secret Wars, the Spider-Verse crew could be a huge help as the Multiverse will need to be fixed, and why not use a group of super heroes dedicated to restoring it to normal?

One reliable insider revealed that Marvel is already considering using some of the Spider-Verse characters in Secret Wars, which makes perfect sense:

No Way Home allowed fans to see Tom Holland unite with other live-action variants and while these three are likely to unite again in Secret Wars, it would be awesome to see them appear with Spider-Verse characters and create some cool moments like having Andrew Garfield meet a Gwen Stacy who was Spider-Man.

Avengers: Secret Wars will be a movie any Marvel fan won’t miss out on, but if Spider-Man characters take over the movie, no one will complain!

Do you think Marvel will use Spider-Verse characters in Avengers: Secret Wars? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!