‘Spider-Man’ Variant Returns in Upcoming Project

It’s a good time to be a Spider-Man fan.

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just released with an already incredible opening weekend, and fans still not over Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), many are wondering what’s next for the web-slinging superhero. Beyond the Spider-Verse has already been confirmed for release next year, and Tom Holland and Amy Pascal have confirmed that a fourth MCU Spider-Man is in the works. There’s even rumors of a Spider-Woman movie coming at some point and a live-action Miles Morales Spider-Man.

With all the hype surrounding Spider-Man, and specifically, the incredible amount of web-shooting variants included in Across the Spider-Verse, fans received some exciting news earlier today from Marvel Comics. The Superior Spider-Man is making a return to the Marvel comics universe with original writer Dan Slott creating an all-new story for the hero.

This fall, @DanSlott will return to the smarter, stronger, and superior wall-crawler in ‘Superior Spider-Man’. 🕸️ More info swinging in soon. pic.twitter.com/qoaOXPnfVY — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) June 3, 2023

The Superior Spider-Man was a comic run with over 30 issues that were published over a year and a half between 2013 and 2014. It featured Doctor Octopus (Doc Ock), who had swapped bodies with Peter Parker before dying. In this series, Peter Parker is dead but Doc Ock’s mind is in his body. Deciding to use his knowledge and skills for good, Ock becomes a “superior” version of Spider-Man. This version of the hero can be seen in Across the Spider-Verse as one of the Spider-variants.

Leading up to the release of the film, Marvel Comics has been putting out a series spotlighting different heroes and variants who appear in Across the Spider-Verse, including Spider-Punk, Spider-Man 2099, and Spider-Gwen. The news of Superior Spider-Man returning comes during Across the Spider-Verse’s opening weekend, with fan excitement at an all-time high. The movie has already made over $50 million on its opening day, breaking the 2023 box office record for the year to date.

Will you be reading the Superior Spider-Man when it’s released? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!