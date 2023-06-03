‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Officially Breaks 2023 Record

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is officially headed into opening weekend, and it’s already broken 2023 box-office records on day one.

With Thursday preview numbers shooting Across the Spider-Verse to the second-highest preview of an animated movie and second-highest for a Spider-Man film, it was already shaping up to be a massive weekend. The long-awaited sequel comes five years after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), which first introduced viewers to Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse. With several Spider-Man variants and different animation styles wrapped up into one movie, the film blew audiences away.

In the sequel, fans are introduced to even more variants and universes, setting up for the third and final installment in the trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse, to be released sometime next year. With the film being so highly anticipated, it’s no surprise that it’s had the biggest opening day of 2023 to date. The film raked in $51.7 million according to Deadline, beating even The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($31.7 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($48.1 million). It also marks the best opening day for a Sony Pictures Animation film.

The news comes as Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid (2023) debuted with a Memorial Day opening weekend record of $117.5 million. It’s officially surpassed the global total of the 1989 original, well on its way to being one of Disney’s best live-action remakes. However, it’s clear that Sony’s Across the Spider-Verse will see higher numbers, possibly even beating The Super Mario Bros. Movie record-breaking total box-office.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie just reached the spot of the second-highest-grossing animated film, falling behind Frozen II (2019) and just above Frozen (2013). Considering Spider-Verse has already beaten its opening-day numbers, and is currently projected for a $113 million weekend, it’s highly possible it will continue to climb, breaking records along the way.

