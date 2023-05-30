Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Blows Negative Expectations Out of the Water

The live-action Little Mermaid opened this weekend, defying expectations and negative reviews, and blowing the box-office numbers out of the water.

Initial early reviews of the film were surprisingly positive, even as criticisms continued to be made, including comments on the “Scuttlebutt” song being added, songs being removed, Ursula’s makeup being lackluster, and other issues. While these complaints might have been minor, they were valid concerns from fans that could have negatively impacted their viewing experience.

However, it seems as though the worries and criticisms did nothing to stop people from going to see The Little Mermaid during its opening Memorial Day Weekend, and the movie raked in $117.5 million over the first weekend in U.S. theaters. Comments on the film now are overwhelmingly praising it, calling it one of the best live-action Disney movies. It has one of the highest box-office numbers over the holiday weekend and has become one of the top-grossing live-action remakes for its opening weekend.

The film has been plagued with controversy from the start, with many people upset about the “woke” casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel and review-bombing the movie as a result. Over on Twitter, @ChudsofTikTok shared a post saying “I love watching these antiwoke YouTube grifters eat dirt when a movie performs well in the box office. The Little Mermaid live-action opens to 117.5 million domestically Memorial day weekend, making it the 5th highest grossing Disney live-action surpassing Aladdin” along with a collage of YouTube thumbnails from an account that created 12 videos bashing The Little Mermaid.

https://twitter.com/ChudsOfTikTok/status/1663447660186025984?s=20

The videos all bash the movie, calling it “sad” and saying it will be a “box office fail.” While the Twitter post calls that YouTube account out specifically, it was just one of many social media accounts that have been attacking the film and expecting it to be a failure. While original opinions on the movie were hesitant and disappointed, The Little Mermaid has defied expectations.

The live-action Little Mermaid may go on to become the top-grossing Disney live-action film. With such high opening weekend numbers, and overwhelmingly positive reviews after its release, Halle Bailey’s Ariel doesn’t seem like she’ll be content to remain “under the sea” of negative opinions.

Have you seen the movie yet? Tell Inside the Magic what you thought in the comments below!