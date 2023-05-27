Some of the Best Twitter Reactions to ‘The Little Mermaid’

Director Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid (2023) has finally splashed into theaters after years of anticipation, and so far, audiences are loving this fun underwater adventure. Now that general audiences are able to see it, Twitter is reacting to some of the best moments in the film, opening a treasure trove of laugh-out-loud comments.

Now that The Little Mermaid has arrived, thousands of fans are flocking to theaters to see Disney’s updated take on the classic story of the same name.

Following a similar plot to its animated 1989 predecessor, the new movie stars Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel, along with Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric, and Melissa McCathy as everyone’s favorite sea witch, Ursula.

And as the case with any new Disney live-action remake, Twitter was soon flooded with some strong opinions from viewers, though many people simply took to social media to share their hilarious Little Mermaid commentary.

Fans didn’t back away from pointing out some of the new movie’s most meme-worthy moments, especially when it comes to behind-the-scenes green screen footage of Bailey “swimming” underwater:

This user gave a hilarious nod to RuPaul’s Drag Race and the LGBTQ+ community, many of whom “stan” The Little Mermaid—particularly for Usula’s roots in drag culture:

Others who were lucky enough to experience The Little Mermaid in 4D theaters—which feature seat movements, bubbles, water, and other special effects—took to Twitter to hype up their viewings:

Meanwhile, others were simply thirsting for Javier Bardem’s King Triton, who, by the end of the film, semi-reluctantly gives Ariel legs so that she can live on the surface world with Eric:

Of course, Ariel learning how walk on land after getting legs from Ursula is a classic part of the original tale, leading to a pretty funny moment in the new Little Mermaid film. Twitter, naturally, made fun of this, with one user comparing Ariel’s trips and tumbles to drag queens’ famous “death drops:”

Twitter can be ruthless when it comes to their collective criticism of films, and luckily, it seems like most users are on board for 2023’s The Little Mermaid. This is certainly a good sign for the latest Disney remake, which currently sits at a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Undoubtedly, some viewers have their own criticisms of the movie. But if Twitter is being nice to The Little Mermaid, then surely, that’s a big win for Disney.

What did you think of the new The Little Mermaid? Is it worth the hype? Share your thoughts in the comments below.