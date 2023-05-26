‘Little Mermaid’ Not Just “Another Disney Woke-A-Thon,” Claims Conservative Critic

While many right-leaning have been criticizing the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid for its “woke” changes and colorblind casting, one conservative critic has stated that it doesn’t prevent the movie from being an enjoyable experience.

The Little Mermaid retells the story of the original 1989 animated classic and stars Halle Bailey as the Disney princess Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

The live-action adaptation has already drawn criticism for being “too woke.” Not only were lyrics changed from classic songs, but the casting of Halle Bailey has drawn ire and racist comments from across the internet, which Bailey was, unfortunately, prepared for.

But while most conservatives are raising a stink about small changes they claim ruin the entire film, one right-leaning critic says that it’s not a big deal and overall, Disney and director Rob Marshall made the right decisions.

The Little Mermaid “Never Stops To Lecture Us”

As multiple conservative pundits tried to build up resentment before the movie even released, right-leaning critic Christian Toto from Hollywood in Toto didn’t think The Little Mermaid went too far. In fact, he had nothing but praise for Halle Bailey‘s performance.

In a review on his website, Toto said, “The run-up to the film’s release suggested another Disney woke-a-thon, but the film doesn’t live down to that description. Halle Bailey’s colorblind casting drew its fair share of critics, but she boasts a lovely voice and pleasant screen presence, shushing the doubters.”

Toto continued, addressing the concern of lyrical changes to make the songs seem more consensual. “Yes, the film tweaked a song or two, but the story never stops to lecture us about the patriarchy or other modern ills. There’s a brief suggestion of environmentalism, but it’s woven gently into the story’s fabric.”

Here, he specifically refers to Javier Bardem’s King Triton, who Toto praises for bringing in the film’s sweetest stretch. Despite Triton’s worry about the state of pollution in the sea, the story is motivated by his relationship with his daughter.

Ultimately, Christian Toto praised the film, stating, “This live-action yarn isn’t perfect, but it doesn’t stop cold to lecture us or push the kind of strained, girl-power shtick that immediately wears thin.”

