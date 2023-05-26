Drag Queen Perfectly One-Ups Ursula’s Look in ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Little Mermaid (2023) premieres on Friday. But fans have already found their beloved sea witch, Ursula.

Despite being a predicted box office hit, many fans and critics were disappointed with one aspect of the live-action film: the makeup worn by the villainous and iconic Ursula, played by Melissa McCarthy. One fan took it upon himself to correct Disney’s mistake.

Drag queen Selma Nilla shared her take on Disney’s makeup for Ursula before sharing an upgraded version:

The improved Ursula took the internet by storm, gaining thousands of likes and comments:

“Someone send this to the makeup team for live action little mermaid,” @hoelthejoel wrote. “Thank you.”

“This is the Ursula we wanted,” @i.will.be.here agreed.

Some fans called for a drag queen in the role before McCarthy’s casting announcement, as members of the LGBTQIA+ community have long identified with the character.

This live-action take on the classic animated 1989 film premieres on Friday, May 26. Directed by Rob Marshall, the film will star Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as sea witch Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder the fish, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Awkwafina as Scuttle the seagull.

“The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure,” the official Disney movie description reads. “The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.”

