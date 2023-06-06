The ‘Spider-Verse’ Cast And Crew Show Support for Striking Writers

There’s no doubt that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – and indeed, the whole Spider-Verse series – will go down in history as one of the most well-crafted, beloved film series ever made.

Everyone, even other Spider-Men, are calling it one of the greatest comic book movies they’ve ever seen, and even though it’s an animated film, it’s already generating Best Picture buzz.

One of the reasons for the film’s stellar performance has been its spectacular writing, which served as the building block for the whole movie. After all, without a script, there would be nothing to shoot – you’d just see a bunch of actors play-acting in the booth. (While it may have worked for the Emperor’s New Groove, it probably wouldn’t fly in most other contexts.)

Hailee Steinfeld Expresses Love For Writers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Hailee Steinfeld described a realization she had once when watching the credits for one of her movies. She said she couldn’t leave her seat until the end because she kept seeing names that she knew and feeling such gratitude for all the work they put in.

I didn’t even think twice about this until somebody had brought it to my attention after the fact, but it was then that I realized the amount of people that it takes to simply make me look and feel my best. And it all starts with the writing.

Spider-Gwen seemed particularly keen on making sure that the writers got the recognition they were owed:

I have definitely felt the impact of great writing, and I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of projects that are what they are because of the writing. And I can only hope that I’m lucky enough to continue doing what I’m doing based on these characters that have been so beautifully written.

In the face of the ongoing WGA strike, this is important to remember, primarily when the people responsible for so much of the film are making so little.

In a recent episode of Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Across the Spider-Verse, writer, and producer Phil Lord reminded people exactly how stark the difference between input and pay for writers today is.

“The thing to keep in mind which is simple to understand is that writers pay is down 25% and budgets are up and executive compensation is up. It’s not sustainable that way. I think a fair deal is absolutely within reach.”

It’s also not only pay that writers are fighting for in this strike; in the face of fast-developing AI with little to no labor laws surrounding how they should be used, writers are striking for the very future of their industry. It is clear to all what is on the line, and unlike last time there was a major strike, the studios aren’t going to get out of it by striking a deal with another guild.

This has become increasingly clear as SAG-AFTRA is also gearing up to begin a strike if their negotiations with the studios go sour soon. The AMPTP will have to actually sit down at the negotiating table to work this out, or they will lose a lot more money than they already have.

