Miles Morales Proves “Anyone Can Be Spider-Man”

Miles Morales as Spider-Man has stolen the hearts of fans around the world.

Since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018, fans have praised not only the movie itself but also the creation of Miles. Inspired by Donald Glover, Miles Morales is the first biracial (Puerto Rican African American, specifically) Spider-Man to be canonized. He first appeared in comics in 2011 and now has not only inspired a franchise but has directly created a revolution in the world of animation.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released last week and has already seen much success in fan reception and box office earnings. Fans have taken to social media to show off their costumes and share their love and respect for the film. Parts of the movie were also inspired by fans as well, including a Lego segment of the film being created by a 14-year-old YouTube creator and over 250 versions of Spider-Man variants shown throughout the film.

Producers and co-writers Philip Lord and Chris Miller explained that they were dedicated to including as many versions of the webbed slinger as possible. Variants even include Spider-Cat and Spider T-Rex, as well as a cowboy Spider-Man and even the Spider-Man popsicle from our childhood ice cream trucks. While it may be a funny gag to viewers, it meant a lot more to Lord and Miller.

The entire point of Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse is that anyone can be Spider-Man. As Miller explains, “with that mask that covers an entire body and face, you can imagine yourself in that suit. The whole goal of this trilogy was to let everybody feel like it could be me, and show as many different types of people — and animals — being Spider-Man as possible.”

With so many different variants shown throughout the multiverses, it proves that Miles became Spider-Man simply by luck. He wasn’t fated to be a superhero and wasn’t particularly special, he was literally “just a kid from Brooklyn.” It’s an inspiring and heartfelt message to viewers, proving that you don’t need to be anyone or anything special in order to be someone special.

