“Virtue Signaling” Puts Spider-Verse at Risk

Miles Morales is the name on everybody’s lips after the success of Marvel and Sony’s Across the Spider-Verse. The character has become so popular that many hardcore fans claim that he is essentially replacing the beloved Peter Parker as the primary figurehead for Marvel Studios. While Miles, his comics, and his animated features are all doing exceptionally well, he might have just landed in hot water.

Despite the Spider-Verse’s success, many fans are livid that Peter Parker has been playing second fiddle to the new kid on the block. However, some have even made accusations of Marvel using virtue signaling to build up Miles Morales’ hype, thus appealing to the “woke” movement for clout.

In one of our recent articles on Marvel’s Spider-Man, the comments were stuffed to the gills of viewers calling Marvel Studios and Sony Animation out for utilizing Peter’s successor rather than the character most fans know and love.

Spider-Man Faces Fan Backlash

One user writes,

“No, Peter Parker does not “need to be replaced,” And this is not “a good thing.” This is just virtue signaling and catering to “the current thing.”

Another adds,

“This is so disrespectful to Spiderman. Ignorant. I am multi-racial. I love Miles and his character development. But Peter is the standard. And it doesn’t help that the writing has been trashing Peter Parker so they can make way for Miles. They live in two different universes. You can do both. There doesn’t need to be a choice. The ones supporting Miles are the same ones supporting Peter. Agenda writing at its worse.”

And the comments go on and on with similar outlooks on how the woke side is taking away from established characters, that Miles is another example of “black washing.”

Although the original isn’t going anywhere canonically, Miles could be at risk if enough backlash takes hold. Remember, an entire fanbase bullied Sony Pictures into changing Sonic the Hedgehog’s 2017 design. Who’s to say they won’t be able to do the same for the direction of the Spider-Verse franchise?

While these comments only represent a few individuals, enough negative responses could significantly diminish Miles’ role in the series. Given that he’s currently in the clutches of his alternate self as the Prowler, it would be easy to put him in a “damsel in distress” role to keep him out of the spotlight while still keeping him in the movie.

Realistically, the third entry in the franchise will likely put Spider-Gwen in the central role, but to deny that Miles Morales is an integral part of the Spider-Verse is entirely ridiculous. Miles Morales isn’t replacing the original Spider-Man but is one of many that serve the same role in their distinct universes.

If fans are still drawn to Peter Parker and his adventures, there is a universe where he is still swinging across New York City. The Spider-Verse doesn’t belong to Peter alone, but it’s not just Miles’ story either.

Marvel Studios and Sony Animation have proven Stan Lee’s original maxim that anyone can wear the mask. By introducing a multitude of Spider-Men across multiple universes, audiences everywhere can see themselves as the hero. Whether they see themselves as Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, or even the Spectacular Spider-Ham, limiting the experience to just one character is unfair and unrealistic.

Where do you stand on Parker Vs. Morales? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!