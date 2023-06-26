Ryan Reynolds Nabs Marvel Star for His Latest Project

Ryan Reynolds has steadily climbed the Hollywood ladder for decades now, going from being one of the titular guys on the ABC sitcom Two Guys and a Girl to one of the biggest stars in show business. While many people might be satisfied with leading the Deadpool franchise, having a huge deal with Netflix, and being married to Blake Lively, Reynolds has also developed a successful side career as an investor in celebrity alcohol (Aviation American Gin), phone services (Mint Mobile), and sports teams (Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, which he co-owns with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney).

Now, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have brought in another huge star to team up for a new venture: buying the British-French Formula 1 team Alpine (per Deadline). The Free Guy and Mythic Quest stars have brought in Marvel star Michael B Jordan as a partner in purchasing a stake in the team, along with a collective of less famous, non-superhero actor investors. The latter groups are comprised of Otro Capital and RedBird Capital.

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, and Michael B Jordan Are an Investing Team

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney famously made an entire television series about their purchase of Wrexham AFC, titled Welcome to Wrexham. The series aired on Hulu and Disney+ in various parts of the world and has an impressive 90% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that audiences and critics alike are interested in seeing how the investments of very rich celebrities work out for them.

Now, Black Panther and Fantastic Four actor Michael B Jordan has joined them with his own impressive share of charisma (and investment funds, needless to say), so it feels entirely possible that we could get a sequel series about the trio entering the world of professional European auto racing.

Ryan Reynolds and Michael B Jordan Are Both Established Marvel Stars

Ryan Reynolds began his stint as Marvel’s Deadpool all the way back in 2004, when development on a film started at 20th Century Fox. He would eventually get to play a version of the character alongside Hugh Jackman in the much-despised X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), before the solo movies Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018) became enormous commercial and critical hits.

Now that 20th Century Fox has been purchased by the Walt Disney Company and its IP (including the X-Men and Fantastic Four) are being integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ryan Reynolds will be teaming up once again with Hugh Jackman for the upcoming Deadpool 3. Although not everyone involved with Wolverine is super-thrilled about it, at least fans are pretty excited to see the two back together.

Meanwhile, Michael B Jordan also started out in the 20th Century Fox Marvel era, starring as Johnny Storm in the Josh Trank-directed reboot of Fantastic Four (2015), a movie that didn’t make anyone very happy. More recently, Jordan has appeared as fan-favorite antihero Erik Killmonger in Black Panther (2018), Marvel’s What If…? (2021), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

At this point, it appears that Rob McElhenney is the odd man out of the investment trio when it comes to Marvel roles, which has to be at least a little bit awkward. C’mon, Disney, maybe through the guy a role as Mr. Sinister or something.