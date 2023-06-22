Ryan Reynolds and Steven Spielberg Join Forces to Stop Network From Being Destroyed

Practically every month (sometimes every week), a new story is revealed about the bizarre moves that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is making. A recent cost-cutting move has forced Ryan Reynolds, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson to publicly call out CEO David Zaslav. The situation is so dire that Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson even called an emergency meeting with the man.

We have spoken about it many times, but one of the first confusing moves by Zaslav was canceling Batgirl out of nowhere. This move shocked the cinematic world, and though it was hoped to be his severe final move, things have gone awry since then.

When David Zaslav took over, he had one goal: to ensure that WBD would cut some $4 billion from its bottom line. Canceling the nearly-finished Batgirl film was one of those moves and reshaping the entire company. Warner Bros. Discovery has also merged, creating a new app called Max, which replaced HBO Max.

Max now holds the entire library of HBO content along with Discovery content. However, another separate network under the WBD banner is now in danger of being dissolved. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) houses some of the most important and original films in cinematic history, which is why Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson had an “emergency call” with Zaslav. Ryan Reynolds also joined these legendary directors by calling out the situation on his Twitter account.

Inside Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorcese’s Emergency Call

In one of the strangest moves, the entire team at TCM was practically laid off. Deadline reported that EVP and General Manager Pola Changnon, SVP of Programming and Content Strategy Charles Tabesh, VP of Brand Creative and Marketing Dexter Fedor, VP of Enterprises and Strategic Partnerships Genevieve McGillicuddy, and VP of Studio Production Anne Wilson were all let go.

Because of David Zaslav’s brutal moves, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson leaped into action to ensure that TCM would not be dissolved or destroyed. They have all talked privately to Zaslasv and spoken to him as a group to ensure that the network would not be removed from WBD.

According to a joint statement from the directors:

“We have each spent time talking to David, separately and together, and it’s clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him. Our primary aim is to ensure that TCM’s programming is untouched and protected. We are heartened and encouraged by the conversations we’ve had thus far, and we are committed to working together to ensure the continuation of this cultural touchstone that we all treasure.”

We would argue that the three mentioned gentlemen are some of the most important filmmakers in cinematic history, and the situation has become so problematic that they had to step in themselves to ensure Zaslav was not planning to burn TCM down.

What makes this situation odd is that David Zaslav had just joined Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg at the Turner Classic Movies Film Festival in April, where Zaslav stated how important the network is to cinema. He even said, “I’m a fan just like you. If I wasn’t here, I would be sitting with you. I watch Turner Classic Movies all the time. It’s the history of our country, the motion pictures.”

Though we imagine that having Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson speak on behalf of TCM, Ryan Reynolds also joined the fray in protecting such a culturally important network.

Ryan Reynolds Says Don’t “F*** With TCM”

Turner Classic Movies has been a fixture in my life for as long as I can remember. It’s a holy corner of film history — and a living, breathing library for an entire art form. Please don’t fuck with ⁦@tcm⁩. https://t.co/k37stLFOTN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 21, 2023

The above article for Indiewire details these questionable moves by David Zaslav, which we also discussed in this piece. His moves have not been viewed as anything but sleazy. If Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson were not enough to sway Zaslav, he might draw the ire of many more actors, including Ryan Reynolds.

Though Reynolds offered a more expletive reason why TCM should remain a fixture for filmmakers, his passion should tell everyone all they need to know. For budding filmmakers and fans of contemporary films, the pictures shown on TCM are why that is all here. Granted, not everyone is a fan of the classics, but there is always a reason to respect the art that came before what we all enjoy now.

David Zaslav is making himself out to be quite a villain. Now, he might make a massive enemy of Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Ryan Reynolds should he decide to go against his word and destroy TCM. We will certainly update more about this story if that is to happen.

Do you think Steven Spielberg and Ryan Reynolds can save TCM? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!