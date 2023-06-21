Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Striking Mega Deal to Send HBO to Netflix

Since Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav took over, he has made some surprising moves, one being the controversial decision to cancel DC’s Batgirl out of nowhere. He was hellbent on cutting costs, much like many media companies have done in the past year. WBD is set to strike a huge deal that would send HBO to Netflix.

One of the strongest aspects of Warner Bros. Discovery label has always been the HBO content, especially the scripted shows that seemingly always win awards. With HBO content, many flocked to the HBO Max app, leading it to garner numbers that rivaled both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

What made HBO Max so special is how WBD also decided to throw out huge films like Mortal Kombat (2021) and Dune (2021) to the streamer, which was their response to theaters closing worldwide during the Covid-19 pandemic. That is no longer the case, but it allowed HBO Max to stand out from its competitors.

The highly sought-after HBO content will no longer be streaming specifically on Max, as WBD is with Netflix.

HBO Content to be Streamed on Netflix

Though it has not yet been confirmed, Deadline released a report stating that WBD is set to strike a historic deal that will allow original scripted content for HBO to be streamed on Netflix. The first show being considered part of this deal is the hit comedy from Issa Rae, Insecure. Though this is the first title being discussed, more will be added.

This will be the first time in 10 years that HBO content will have landed on another rival streamer. Initially, Amazon Prime Video was given streaming rights in 2014 to license shows like The Sopranos, Deadwood, Six Feet Under, and The Wire. However, this deal was made before Amazon became the biggest streamer, even above Netflix.

Now, it appears this deal might be a sort of joint effort by WBD and Netflix to surpass the streaming prowess that Amazon Prime Video currently has.

David Zaslav had stated that he would have no issues helping out the bottom line WBD, even if it meant licensing out huge content from HBO. Now, it appears that is true.

Zaslav has been on a tear of cost-cutting moves since taking over, and this move is one of his biggest and most questionable. He has also stated that he wanted to find a way to monetize WBD’s expansive streaming library, and licensing huge titles out to Netflix will undoubtedly bring in some huge dividends.

Veteran HBO workers pushed back against allowing Netflix to stream scripted content, but they were overruled by corporate financial consideration won out. This might seem like an excellent cost-cutting or money-making venture currently, but that might also come back to haunt WBD.

What Does HBO Content Mean for Netflix?

This move might sound like it could lead to much wealth for WBD, but again, this could cause an even bigger rift between HBO staff and David Zaslav. Then again, should workers want to push back against all his ideas openly, they might also find themselves without a job. This is just speculation, but one of the biggest cost-cutting moves for any company is to lay off its employees.

The silver lining to this is that many Netflix-only subscribers will not benefit from being able to stream HBO content that had previously not been available to them. Though we imagine only a few shows will be making their way to Netflix at first, this could open the floodgates for a partnership that might turn both media companies into a powerhouse.

So far, Insecure is the only show being shipped to Netflix, but we will certainly fill everyone in on the additional content that will be licensed out.

