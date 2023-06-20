Pixar’s Streaming Strategy Hurts Future Projects

Since the 2020 pandemic, streaming services have skyrocketed, as have direct-to-streaming film releases from studios like Pixar, Disney, HBO, and several others.

While there wasn’t much that could be done to circumvent this, especially during the height of the pandemic, theatrical releases still haven’t made quite a comeback since. In the case of Pixar, it’s possible that its practice of releasing films straight to Disney+ hurt the studio more than initially thought. Pixar just released their latest film, Elemental, to mixed reviews and lower-than-expected box office numbers.

The film’s release seems to have suffered from a lack of marketing of the movie, as well as just poor overall marketing tactics and a story that seemed to be repetitive with Pixar’s previous works. However, those that have seen the film praise it highly as an emotional and heartwarming story about immigrant families and struggling to fit in.

One suggested reason for its poor performance, could it be, in part, due to Pixar’s direct-to-streaming practices. In the last few years, Pixar has released Luca (2019), Soul (2020), and Turning Red (2022) straight to Disney+ while Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) received a simultaneous release and Encanto (2021) saw 30 days in theaters before moving to streaming.

This is partially due to an effort to bring in subscribers to the streaming platform and continue to beef up their content to keep people subscribed. However, as things return to mostly normal after the pandemic, Disney fans are now calling for theatrical re-releases of films that didn’t get one. Twitter user @Starport97 took to the social media platform to suggest that Disney should re-release the films that people didn’t or couldn’t see in theaters, including Luca, Soul, Turning Red, Raya, Encanto, Onward (2020), and Strange World (2022).

Turning Red is arguably one of the most popular Pixar films in recent years, with merchandise still selling consistently in the Disney Parks. In comparison, Luca is claimed to be one of the best and most underrated Pixar films, mostly due to people just not watching it. Strange World was pretty much swept under the rug with a lackluster theatrical performance and little marketing.

Elemental has been slammed by Disney and Pixar fans since its announcement as it’s been compared to Zootopia (2016) and hasn’t been heavily promoted by the studio. Because of Pixar’s recent practice of releasing films straight or simultaneously to Disney+, fans aren’t spending the money to see films in theaters knowing it will soon be available at home. This is a double-edged sword as fans may not bother to go out of their way to watch it once it’s been released to streaming, and merchandise sales and ticket revenue could be so much higher with a wider, theatrical audience.

