Warner Bros. Announces Major Break From Other Studios

Warner Bros. has seen a lot of upheaval over the last couple of years.

After a merger with Discovery Group, resulting in the new Warner Bros. Discovery studio, and an overhaul of the HBOMax streaming service, now just called “Max,” the studio has also implemented two new studio chiefs to try and resurrect the company’s troubled past. Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdy join Warner Bros. from MGM Studios after the latter was bought by Amazon. Between their individual histories, the pair have ties to Austin Powers (1997), The Social Network (2010), Shutter Island (2010), and The Big Short (2015).

Together at MGM, they tried to change the game of filmmaking, focusing on the opportunities presented by “original movies with signature filmmakers” and supporting first-time filmmakers as well. In an interview with Variety, the duo discusses their plan to continue to revolutionize the film industry and how they plan to bring Warner Bros. back to the top. And they have the full support of CEO David Zaslav, who stated he’s “all in” with their plan.

One of the biggest things the studio plans to do is greenlight movies across the entire spectrum of genres, from horror, to gangster, to romcoms. They already has several major projects releasing this year, including Barbie, Dune: Part II, and The Color Purple remake. However, DeLuca and Abdy have already started work on other exciting projects, including the Minecraft adaptation with Jason Mamoa, Beetlejuice 2 (2024), a thriller with Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry, and an adaptation of the best-selling book, Drowning. The studio has also signed deals with major directors and producers, including Baz Luhrmann and Matt Reeves.

Clearly, DeLuca and Abdy are planning to give the studio a full comeback from its fall from grace a few years ago. However, perhaps the biggest plan of attack is one that will separate them from almost every other film studio. In a move not seen since the pandemic in 2020, Warner Bros. will not make any movies for streaming only. Instead, the studio will ensure their upcoming projects receive exclusively theatrical releases, with the plan to keep them in theaters for as long as possible.

It’s becoming clearer that streaming services are no longer profitable for major companies, and many, like Disney+, have started to remove content completely even as they release straight to streaming movies and shows. Former Warner CEO Jason Kilar disrupted the entire studio in 2021 when he publicly announced all planned movies for the year would be released directly to HBOMax without first informing the filmmakers of his plan. It’s what caused Christopher Nolan to walk away from the studio, talking his upcoming blockbuster, Oppenheimer, with him.

Warner Bros. was once the place for filmmakers and actors to rise to fame. Although it’s seen some pitstops and downfalls over the years, DeLuca and Abdy seem determined, and certain, that together they can restore the studio’s legacy. They described a heavy emphasis on trust, respect, and fostering a sense of community with their staff, filmmakers, talent, and executives that will allow them to work in sync and connect with each other. Although they have a lot of work ahead of them, they may have what it takes to bring Warner Bros. Discovery all the way to the top.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for all the latest updates!