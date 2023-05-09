‘Beetlejuice 2’ Gets a Release Date

It’s showtime! After decades of anticipation, the sequel to Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) has finally gotten its release date, and the bio-exorcist will be coming to theaters sooner than you think.

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice tells the story of newlyweds Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) right after they die in their brand-new home. After the home is sold to Delia and Charles Deetz (Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones), they move in with Charles’ gothic teenage daughter Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), and start to change everything.

The Maitlands don’t like this and try to get help from the bio-exorcist Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton). Betelgeuse quickly starts wreaking havoc on the family, causing the Maitlands and Lydia to work together to stop him.

Beetlejuice was a massive hit at the box office and has since become a cultural icon, inspiring numerous Universal Studios performances, an animated TV series, and a wickedly popular Broadway musical.

However, fans have been clamoring for Michael Keaton to come back as Betelgeuse in a film sequel to the original. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like those fans will have to wait long.

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Comes To Theatres in the Fall of 2024

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has announced that Beetlejuice 2 will be released in theaters on September 9, 2024. The film will be directed by Tim Burton and feature Michael Keaton returning in the role of Betelgeuse and Jenna Ortega.

This marks the second time Ortega has worked with Tim Burton after her successful turn as the title character in the Netflix show Wednesday (2022). “It’s been quite an insane experience. I’ve been lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with an iconic director who just so happens to be one of the sweetest directors I’ve worked with and also the most detail-oriented.”

What would you like to see in Beetlejuice 2?