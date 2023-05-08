According to Viewers, the MTV Movie Awards Were Rigged

Does anyone watch the MTV Movie Awards anymore?

If you caught last night’s award show, you might have noticed it was not recorded in front of a live studio audience which was the original plan. But the award ceremony was heavily impacted by the writer’s strike. Rather than a live taping of the show, the entirety consisted of pre-recorded award speeches from the winners. While this is convenient for the losers who didn’t have to get dressed up and go anywhere, it sparked viewer controversy.

When the “Best Musical Moment” award went to Disney’s Descendants alum Sofia Carson for her song in Purple Hearts (2022), fans of the Netflix series Young Royals felt like the award show was rigged.

The plot for Young Royals follows Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding), who falls for a fellow male classmate Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg), at his new boarding school. This LGBTQ story is a big hit with fans, and they believe the “Best Musical Moment” should have gone to this series instead. The fans were so upset that they started the hashtag #MTVAwardsRigged. Some fans even went as far as to block MTV Movie Awards on Twitter.

Fans claim Young Royals was robbed since the series is rated higher on Rotten Tomatoes than Purple Hearts (2022), which is about a songwriter who marries a Marine for military benefits. There is one viewer who believes that the MTV Movie Awards could only award those willing and available to pre-record their speeches ahead of time and that perhaps MTV wanted to avoid mailing an award to Sweden, where the cast of Young Royals resides.

You rigged the awards just because you couldn't afford the Express mail for Sweden to send the rightful winner their popcorn trophy?? 🤣🤣🤣 #MTVAwardsRigged pic.twitter.com/4idcSuj6K8 — liz (@taowille) May 8, 2023

Another upset, or one with mixed reviews, was Scream VI (2023) winning “Best Movie.” Viacom owns both MTV and Paramount Pictures, the studio that releases the Scream movies. This could just be a coincidence or yet another rigged award. Viacom could have honored the film to draw more viewers to Paramount+, the ignored step-sibling of streamers. The first Scream (1996) was also awarded “Best Movie” at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards when the late Wes Craven still directed the franchise. There were much better movies nominated alongside Scream VI (2023), such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and even Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

Scream VI (2023) did receive strong reviews compared to previous installments, but to say it’s the “Best Movie” after only being out for three months is a bit of a stretch. The MTV Movie Awards has always been cooler and light-hearted, but it seems to lose its credibility as the years go by.

