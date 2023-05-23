‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Star In Talks To Join Minecraft Movie

Vampires and DC heroes are coming to take over Minecraft – but not in the way that you’d expect.

Minecraft is the highest-selling video game of all time. Released on November 19, 2011, the sandbox-style game based around building and combat now averages 180 million monthly users. The game introduced an entire generation of children to online gaming, programming, and worldbuilding.

Minecraft is like a “baby’s first game” for online gamers today: It has inspired a generational love of video games and has even taught many children how to code over the years, which will be an incredibly valuable skill in a world run on computers.

Like Super Mario Bros. and other properties before them, Minecraft is getting a movie.

Matt Berry of ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ in Talks with Warner Bros.

While the Minecraft movie was in production limbo for a long time, in April 2022, it was announced that Aquaman star Jason Momoa was in talks to join the cast.

Momoa has since been confirmed, and now a second big name is joining him: Laszlo Cravensworth.

Matt Berry, one of the Taika Waititi spinoff series stars, is in talks to join Momoa in Minecraft world.

Matt Berry In Talks To Join Jason Momoa In Warner Bros' 'Minecraft' https://t.co/tgLbWrfQk5 pic.twitter.com/C1rbnlMgn9 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 23, 2023

Berry is a British actor, comedian, and writer with credits to his name, such as the BBC’s Great Expectations and Channel 4’s Toast of London. Most people, however, will recognize him as Laszlo Cravensworth, a particularly batty vampire from What We Do In The Shadows – a spinoff series from a Taika Waititi film.

There is no word yet as to who either star will be playing.

When is The Minecraft Movie Coming?

The Minecraft movie was announced long ago – before the pandemic – and was originally supposed to come out in 2019. Production issues have moved this date back significantly.

The Minecraft movie’s next anticipated release date was in 2022, but by then, they had not even attached a significant star to the project.

The film is directed by Napoleon Dynamite’s Jared Hess, with a script penned by Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer of Masterminds. While it is still lingering in the pre-production phase, these ongoing negotiations are a good sign that this third release date will be the final one.

Warner Bros. Minecraft film is slated to come out on April 4, 2025.

What do you think the Minecraft movie will be about? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.