‘Aquaman’ Star Will Host This Year’s Shark Week

In a very fitting role, Aquaman star Jason Momoa will set out on yet another underwater adventure—but this time, as the official host of the 35th annual Shark Week on Warner Brothers Discovery.

After playing DC’s King of Atlantis (AKA Arthur Curry) in 2018’s Aquaman and its upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), you’d think Momoa would’ve already had enough of splashing around in the sea.

So far, story details for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom remain scarce, and plenty of drama has risen regarding the movie’s Amber Heard problem. The superhero flick was initially scheduled to premiere in March but was delayed for post-production reasons.

As of now, the Aquaman sequel is slated to release in theaters this December, though an official trailer has yet to be made public. According to footage screened at this year’s CinemaCon, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) will return to wreak havoc on the kingdom of Atlantis, forcing Arthur to team up with his step-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson). Nicole Kidman will also reprise her role as Atlanna, Arthur’s mother.

Superhero alter-ego aside, it’s also been a jam-packed past few years for Momoa, who stars in Fast X (2023), the tenth and final installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. With its release date right around the corner, Momoa is indeed booked and busy.

Still, that didn’t stop the Game of Thrones actor from leaping at the chance to play a different kind of part: Master of Ceremonies of this year’s Shark Week, which will air on Warner Bros. Discovery this summer.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Warner Brothers Discovery made the announcement at their Upfront presentations on Wednesday. In a statement, Momoa said:

As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey. This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman — it began several generations before me.

It’s no surprise that Momoa would sign onto yet another ocean-centric project, considering his appreciation for nature and its underwater inhabitants.

Over the course of Shark Week, fans can expect to see Momoa setting up the jaw-dropping events, gripping programming, and groundbreaking scientific findings that make up the annual event. Shark Week will include adrenaline-inducing specials about sharks from new and continuously explored destinations—all captured on-camera by Discovery’s science and research field teams.

The 35th annual Shark Week kicks off on Warner Brothers Discovery this summer.

What do you think of Jason Momoa stepping up to host this year’s Shark Week? Let us know in the comments below.