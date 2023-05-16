Fans Can’t Believe Jason Momoa’s ‘Fast X’ Role Is Copying Other Franchises

Jason Momoa‘s role in the Fast franchise has fans questioning whether or not the new movie with the actor is worth watching.

Vin Diesel’s beloved Fast and the Furious franchise has been adding all sorts of stars over the years, with Dwayne Johnson, Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, John Cena, and now Jason Momoa being added to the cast. These stars have added to the story of Dom Teretto’s family surviving against all odds, even if some moments are utterly ridiculous.

Going to space and pulling off crazy stunts “for family” has been a laughing joke amongst fans for years, but Fast X found a new low point for fans when they realized how Momoa’s villain arc begins. One of the recent trailers shows off Momoa’s character plunged into the water, with fans immediately recognizing that shot from Pirates of the Carribbean when Javier Bardem’s Captain Salazar does the same thing in Pirates of the Carribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Fans online shared this moment amongst each other and made fun of how similar the shots were:

It’s even funnier that they stole it from the last pirates of the Caribbean movie It’s even funnier that they stole it from the last pirates of the Caribbean movie pic.twitter.com/FFc37eWHSN — Jimerson (@EvrydaySinner) May 15, 2023 You know who else has a villain origin that involved them falling into the Ocean? Well…Partially Involved with that scenario to put it quite simply. Captain Salazar from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. You know who else has a villain origin that involved them falling into the Ocean? Well…Partially Involved with that scenario to put it quite simply. Captain Salazar from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. — James Loveland (@Jamesloveland23) May 16, 2023 It’s him! https://twitter.com/AKate155/status/1658160785049133056

Other fans couldn’t help but point out that Momoa’s role having to deal with water just makes him seem like Aquaman in another movie franchise as fans couldn’t help but compare the franchises:

Fast 11:

Related: DC Stars Reportedly Cut From ‘Aquaman 2’ Amid Poor Quality Disaster This movie has 2 Aquaman actors not to mention the other CBM actors… This movie has 2 Aquaman actors not to mention the other CBM actors… — Juan Pedro (@DrakeWayne2248) May 15, 2023 I fell into the water and saw my birthright, Atlantis I fell into the water and saw my birthright, Atlantis — Diana | Wonder Woman Animated World (@WonderWoman8223) May 15, 2023 Aquaman is canon now Aquaman is canon now — Adam the CONSENTing G-Saviour Stan and Uncle Simp (@ConsentStanMan) May 15, 2023 bro talks to fish, what’s he villainising for?

bro talks to fish, what's he villainising for? — NoobishSalad (@BoonishBallad) May 16, 2023

While fans are used to the Fast franchise for pulling off crazy moves and ridiculous stunts, the fast-paced franchise might have stepped too far by copying other franchises. Fans know that people will still show up to see what will happen in the movie as it’s marketed as “the end of the road” for the franchise, but Vin Diesel didn’t mind teasing fans that another trilogy might happen, leaving the door wide open for more movies.

After Paul Walker’s tragic death, fans have wondered how much longer the franchise can continue, but it seems that the Fast franchise still has some gas and is ready to race a few more laps before reaching the finish line because why stop at ten movies?

Do you think Fast X will be worth the watch? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!