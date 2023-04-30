Jason Momoa Strips Naked for Men’s Health

For Jason Momoa’s cover story in Men’s Health, things got delightfully weird as the Aquaman (2018) star spent the entire interview almost entirely naked.

Related: Jason Momoa Reveals Aquaman’s Fate in James Gunn’s DCU

After giving breakthrough performances in Baywatch: Hawaii (1999-2001) and Stargate: Atlantis (2005-2009), Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa leaped into superstardom as Khal Drogo in the first season of Game of Thrones (2011-2012). This led to Momoa getting more substantial roles in bigger projects like Conan the Barbarian (2011), Dune (2021), and as Aquaman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017, 2021), and of course, Aquaman alongside Amber Heard.

Momoa also has lots of exciting projects coming down the pipeline, including Fast X (2023), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), and the Minecraft movie (2025). He’s also been producing, starring, and directing his own miniseries on Apple TV+, Chief of War (TBA).

This means that Jason Momoa has been making his rounds on the interview circuit, talking specifically about how he likes to wear as little clothing as possible. This includes his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (2003-present) and especially his video for Men’s Health.

Jason Momoa is Living the Dream

Related: Jason Momoa Reportedly Leaving ‘Aquaman’ Franchise For New DCU Role

For an interview with Men’s Health regarding his workout routine and the contents of his fridge, a team visited Jason Momoa at his home in New Zealand. Naturally, Momoa answered his door with a completely open pink robe and nothing else, saying, “I didn’t know you were coming. I would’ve gotten dressed up if I knew,” as his dog barked in the background.

Clearly, this interview was going to be… interesting.

Throughout the video, Momoa talks about how he can move weights with his mind, rip open a bag of poi with his teeth, ride a mountain bike completely naked, and chug a can of Guinness, which Men’s Health justified as a post-workout treat.

Everything that happened during this video was weird, to say the least, but that’s just part of Jason Momoa’s charm. Even his Fast X co-star Michelle Rodriguez agreed.

In a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rodriguez said, “There’s something charming about him, you know? He does everything with a smirk; you know what I’m saying? There’s something really cute about that… Maybe it’s just that he’s hot.”

You know what? She’s not wrong.

What’s your favorite Jason Momoa performance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!