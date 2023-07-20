Marvel Refuses to Listen, ‘Black Widow’ Star Exposes Glaring MCU Issue

Marvel Studios is well-known for its cameos, but some of the magic that use to make those moments special is gone, and fans are tired of how the franchise has wasted these golden MCU opportunities.

Back in Phase One, cameos were used to help world-building. Each one helped make the MCU feel bigger, more lived in, and more connected to the universe. Over a decade later, Marvel can’t do the same old formula and expect it to work, but that doesn’t mean Marvel Studios doesn’t know how to make a good cameo any longer.

For example, Doctor Strange in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) was a great example of how to use a cameo. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange is the Sorcerer Supreme, and seeing Loki back on Earth felt like a dangerous situation since the anti-hero did attack the planet years ago. Nowadays, Marvel just throws in cameos to help remind fans of previous projects, but most of them fail to help connect and strengthen stories.

Secret Invasion has the same problem with the recent episode, “The Harvest,” confusing fans by including a cameo that didn’t feel right.

MINOR SPOILERS FOR SECRET INVASION EPISODE 5 “HARVEST”

Nick Fury needs some assistance in the recent episode, and while fans might have hoped for Daisy Johnson/Quake (Chloe Bennet) or Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova would have been cool cameos to help the story. Instead, fans get Rick Mason.

Did you forget who Mason is? Don’t worry. Most fans have. O-T Fagbenle first appeared as the agent/black market dealer back in Black Widow (2021) when Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) needed a ride. He appeared twice in the movie but has a mostly forgettable role that somehow landed the actor another couple of seconds in Secret Invasion.

The reason why these cameos are lackluster is not because of the actor/character. It’s how they are used. Marvel used to bring characters that helped build the story, but the MCU rarely does this anymore. Using characters like other well-known agents help challenge Fury’s perspective, but sadly the most famous agents are from ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which seems to be forgotten by Marvel Studios.

Having someone like Phil Coulson would’ve been huge for Marvel fans to help the two characters bond in a moment that would’ve come full circle and helped someone like Fury move forward. In The Avengers (2012), Clark Gregg’s Coulson gets wounded and appears dead until S.H.I.E.L.D. revives him later on.

These cameos should be someone that fans remember and not just be a few seconds of fan service that does nothing to the story. If the cameo doesn’t really push the story forward or help the main character, it’s probably better not to include it.

