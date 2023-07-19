Marvel Tries to Recast ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Using ‘Captain Marvel’ Spinoff

Nick Fury’s Avengers made the MCU possible, and now Marvel Studios is toying with the idea that Earth’s mightiest heroes might need to be played by new heroes.

Secret Invasion is not the series every fan had in mind. Skrulls are trying to start World War III, and the Avengers are nowhere in sight. Why? Because Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) doesn’t need them. If anything, Skrulls could use the identities of the heroes to ignite a war that would destroy humanity.

After failing to find a home for the Skrulls, Fury and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel pay the price with Skrulls trying to infiltrate and take over Earth as their new home. The shape-shifting aliens have already caused a lot of problems for Fury, and with friends in high places, they have had a lot of control, and it’s time to use it.

The MCU has been chiefly focusing on the Multiverse Saga, but Secret Invasion doesn’t care about Kang the Conqueror or setting up a Multiverse movie, which is nice to see because Phase Five has spent much time setting up more significant stories in the franchise.

Without going too far into spoilers, Episode 5 of Secret Invasion has finally given fans some answers as to what is happening with the Avengers and how the group could be recast for the MCU series:

SPOILERS FOR SECRET INVASION EPISODE 5 “THE HARVEST”

Gravik (Ben Kingsley-Adir) made it clear to Nick Fury and Talos. This war for Earth was always going to be bloody, but it also included the Avengers. That’s right. Apparently, when Fury and the rest of S.H.I.E.L.D. watched Thanos fight the Avengers, he sent in Skrulls to get samples of the Avengers by collecting blood and tissue samples.

This is why Gravik created Super Skrulls to steal the abilities of the Avengers and become them on Earth to kill every human. With every Avenger showing up in Avengers: Endgame (2019), Gravik could have the Skrulls literally become any Avenger. While the original actors would still play the part, other actors would appear as the Skrulls, leading to the crew getting a new actor to help portray this new iteration of the Avengers.

Episode 5 ends with Fury getting ready to hand over the Harvest to Gravik to stop World War III. The next episode might include some Super Skrulls, and if any of them appear like any of the Avengers, that would be a cool cameo, but it still makes most fans upset that the Avengers weren’t included in the series.

