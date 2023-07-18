Brie Larson Blames Captain Marvel’s MCU Disappearance on Her Worst Trait

Brie Larson is a busy woman, but she is finally set to return to her role as Captain Marvel. Her MCU disappearance has been well noted by fans, which the actress revealed is because of an unfortunate trait she shares with her Marvel character.

The Marvels is one of the most anticipated MCU entries, though it will not be released until November of this year. That has not stopped the promotions for the film, or as much as can be down with the current SAG-AFTRA strike now taking place.

The three stars of the film: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Velani sat down with Entertainment Weekly to speak about the upcoming team-up movie and how it relates to the overall state of the MCU. One of the most interesting aspects of the interview was Larson talking about where Captain Marvel has been since the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Though Carol Danvers is arguably one of the strongest characters in the MCU, she has become severely underutilized. Her initial film takes place in the 90s before she shows up at the end of Avengers: Infinity War after Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uses the pager to call her in.

After the events of Endgame, Danvers again flies off into the unknown of the universe (or Multiverse), never to be seen again. There have been instances where she was likely needed, but it’s not simple for the character to drop her conquest to fight for the greater good. Her workaholic nature is something that Brie Larson also shares.

Brie Larson Reveals How Her and Captain Marvel Relate

During the interview for Entertainment Weekly, Brie Larson revealed a bit more about why Captain Marvel has been absent from the MCU since Avengers: Endgame. According to Larson:

“The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends. That’s certainly something I can relate to.”

Larson revealed that Danvers chose to track down villains in the far reaches of space instead of settling down with life on Earth. It could be because the character might be afraid of another Thanos lurking around, so she is trying to remain far more proactive in hunting down the more significant threats by herself. Thanos initially killed millions of people, so anyone would be afraid of this happening again.

The reality of what Brie Larson has said also indicates that her stacked schedule and workaholic nature have likely kept her from appearing in other Marvel properties. Apart from appearing in one episode of Ms. Marvel, Larson has been busy with other franchises, resulting in her Captain Marvel character being non-existent in every MCU property.

She finally achieved her dream of appearing in the Fast & Furious franchise, as she appeared as Tess in Fast X alongside Vin Diesel. There have been rumors that her character could also appear in a female-led spinoff of the franchise.

That’s not to mention her Lessons in Chemistry series, which is historical fiction series based on the book of the same name by author Bonnie Garmus. Larson will portray a scientist named Elizabeth Zott, a scientist in the 1960s who finds herself pregnant and fired from her current job.

Larson will also be returning to the world of Scott Pilgrim as she joins the returning cast for the Netflix anime helmed by Edgar Wright and follows the events of the hit film.

Brie Larson is hugely busy, as she has become a superstar. She was already on her way to super fame before becoming cemented in the MCU’s confines. Now that she is finally returning, she can draw comparisons between her personal life and the ambition that Captain Marvel shares by dealing with otherworldly threats. Hopefully, she and her character can find some sort of balance soon.

Her MCU disappearance might also be why Marvel is reportedly working on a new Avengers team that does not involve Captain Marvel.

