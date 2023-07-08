Op-Ed: Marvel Studios Made Captain Marvel Unlovable, Not Brie Larson

Fans don’t love Captain Marvel for a good reason, but it’s not because of Brie Larson.

Captain Marvel has been through a lot in the past few years. The Kree brainwashed her, faced Thanos and now travels the galaxy to save other civilizations who need her help. Her intentions are noble, but Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel struggles to be a wonderful super hero for everyone based on how Marvel Studios set up the character.

Yes, Brie Larson can definitely anger fans as she is a proud feminist who openly supports and stands by what she believes in, which isn’t going to please some fans. Her attitude can sometimes rub people the wrong way, but the internet also tends to capture the negative aspects of her talks, not the positive parts.

Unfortunately, Marvel doomed her from the get-go, and here’s why. Marvel created a hero with a lot of promise and delivered none. Captain Marvel is supposedly the strongest super hero in the MCU, but they show this by having Captain Marvel do action scenes that make her powers appear effortless. She doesn’t face anything she could consider a challenge.

After seeing scenes like that versus someone like Thor overcoming a big obstacle by using his powers, it feels more earned and authentic, which is why some still argue that Thor would win in a fight. Captain Marvel also is always gone in the MCU. Sure, she appeared in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) for a few seconds, but she stood there for a few seconds before leaving to save someone.

This storytelling method might make Captain Marvel feel more like a hero, but it actually makes her feel like someone Marvel doesn’t know how to handle. Her feats are known by people like Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is based on the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), but most of Captain Marvel’s deeds are unknown. Unfortunately, this means that Danvers feels more like a storytelling device and not a force of good because Marvel just chooses to have her absent when the world might need her help again.

Because of her absence, she abandoned her family and friends and left the Skrulls without a home, making her look worse as a hero before even most fans can really get to know her. One movie and a few scenes in Avengers: Endgame (2019) don’t paint a great picture for fans on what to expect/feel about the super hero and that’s on Marvel Studios, not Brie Larson.

