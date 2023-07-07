Hugh Jackman Makes Big MCU Move

Now that Hugh Jackman has officially reprised his role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, fans have plenty of reasons to be excited. Not only are they getting one of the biggest Marvel mainstays finally introduced into the MCU, but they might also be getting the foundations for a long-awaited X-Men movie as well.

Deadpool 3 has officially become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning Wolverine will also. As iconic as Jackman’s variant of the character is, Marvel might be doing more with him than a heaping helping of fan service. He might be the first of the MCU’s official X-Men.

X-Men: The Next Generation

X-Men: First Class gave us a cinematic variation of the original X-Men team. Although that era of Marvel’s mutants has passed, Wolverine might be preparing to claw open the door for a new generation of heroes to take the stage.

While Sir Patrick Stewart has expressed interest in returning as Charles Xavier, it might be up to Wolverine to lead the next generation headfirst into the MCU in a mentor role after he gets finished with Deadpool’s latest misadventure.

Considering Wolverine and more have their origins in the second generation of mutants, this might be Disney and Marvel’s way of ushering in the Uncanny X-Men for a whole new audience. As the team’s most iconic member steps into the MCU, he might not travel alone.

Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Storm, Colossus, Banshee, Sunfire, and Thunderbird were the successors to Xavier’s original team, so it fits that Disney/Marvel’s new X-Men should consist of these members instead of the expected Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, and so on. This would allow a new cast of actors to bring the characters to life and generate interest in some of the older X-Men comics and stories, thus generating invested audiences for material outside the MCU.

Currently, there is no confirmation of whether or not this is happening. However, why bring a classic X-Men actor as the most iconic team member into the MCU if the rest aren’t sure to follow? Putting someone like Hugh Jackman in a supporting role seems too convenient without giving the studio something to play with later.

Where do you think Marvel is going with this? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!