Despite Backlash, Fans Defend Marvel’s AI

Nick Fury has been tangled in a web of deception, espionage, and intergalactic conflict in Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney+. But while Fury has been dodging bullets and fighting rogue Skrull, the studio’s graphic artists have been replaced by an AI program.

The opening sequence to Secret Invasion is undeniably eye-catching, but its use of AI-generated imagery has raised more than a fair amount of concern from fans. Disney and Marvel are literally replacing artists with a machine, and that obviously opens an ethical can of worms, but how is AI really affecting the show?

Fans Actually Like Secret Invasion’s AI Opening

There is something genuinely novel about AI-generated artwork, but that doesn’t mean it’s a replacement for real human artists. That said, there is something unique about the show’s opening, especially given its themes of deception and disguise, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe definitely took notice.

Users on r/marvelstudios recently shared their thoughts on the opening sequence to Secret Invasion, specifically coming to its defense in light of recent criticism. Although none are campaigning for artists to be replace by a computer program, there is definitely a vocal audience for its use.

u/WelbyReddit writes,

“I think it is specifically unique and fits with the overall narrative of the show… Plus, I doubt it is 100% AI. There must be a ton of hand holding and custom work done to it to make it appropriate.”

and u/throwtheamiibosaway makes an interesting point when they add,