Despite Backlash, Fans Defend Marvel’s AI

Nick Fury has been tangled in a web of deception, espionage, and intergalactic conflict in Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney+. But while Fury has been dodging bullets and fighting rogue Skrull, the studio’s graphic artists have been replaced by an AI program.
The opening sequence to Secret Invasion is undeniably eye-catching, but its use of AI-generated imagery has raised more than a fair amount of concern from fans. Disney and Marvel are literally replacing artists with a machine, and that obviously opens an ethical can of worms, but how is AI really affecting the show?
Fans Actually Like Secret Invasion’s AI Opening
There is something genuinely novel about AI-generated artwork, but that doesn’t mean it’s a replacement for real human artists. That said, there is something unique about the show’s opening, especially given its themes of deception and disguise, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe definitely took notice.
Users on r/marvelstudios recently shared their thoughts on the opening sequence to Secret Invasion, specifically coming to its defense in light of recent criticism. Although none are campaigning for artists to be replace by a computer program, there is definitely a vocal audience for its use.
u/WelbyReddit writes,
“I think it is specifically unique and fits with the overall narrative of the show… Plus, I doubt it is 100% AI. There must be a ton of hand holding and custom work done to it to make it appropriate.”
and u/throwtheamiibosaway makes an interesting point when they add,
“Yeah it’s good. People just have a thing against AI generated visuals. It’s not like they pressed a button and the intro came out. It took a lot of work.”
Similarly, u/Sonic-Spells writes,
The distinction is how it’s used. Using it to rip off artists = bad. Using it for creative purposes and actually having permission to use the work you feed into it = good.
A shared sentiment amongst many commenters on the post is how thematically fitting the use of AI is when considering the show’s themes. In a world where anyone could be a shapeshifting creature, the use of shifting, non-human artwork is almost demanded.
u/jasta6 writes,
“Honestly I think it’s kinda fitting since it’s got this ever-changing, sort of amorphous look to it. Perfect for a show about an invasion of alien shape-shifters.”
“I think the use of AI art is poetic, and that it demonstrates the themes of “the imposter” or “the other” as we live in a world crawling with aliens in disguise. That said, I think they could have still paid artists to give it something with (or without) soul.”
AI will almost always be a heavily debated topic, in and out of Marvel. However, its usage shouldn’t be verboten as long as the studio doesn’t depend on it for every intro. Additionally, the technology is excellent for creating artificial artwork, but it’s simply not advanced enough to truly replace a gifted hand. Still, it’s certainly appropriate for the motifs of Secret Wars.
