Marvel Quietly Working On Its Own ‘American Horror Story’

Marvel has been a juggernaut in the world of entertainment in the last decade and a half. The comic book giant turned superhero cinematic studio has brought to life dozens of characters over the length of 32 movies and 11 Disney+ series since 2008, and that number is only climbing as the studio continues to plan out their upcoming Phases.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) kicked off Phase Five and 2023 with a tragic start for Marvel as the movie became the worst-performing Marvel movie of all time. Rumors of poor working conditions and rushed VFX work added to the disappointment, alongside allegations against Kang actor Jonathan Majors for domestic violence, and Ant-Man bombed.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (2023) brought some relief for the studio as a major success and a heartwarming ending to the original Guardians. Disney+’s Secret Invasion just released a couple of weeks ago, to some lukewarm reception, although excitement is high for The Marvels, which has finally received a release date for November 10, 2023. Catch the trailer below:

Marvel has also been going through a bit of a rough patch as fans cry superhero fatigue amid seemingly nonstop releases and announced a series of project delays as a result. Both Secret Invasion and The Marvels have undergone several release delays for unknown reasons. But they aren’t the only projects that were delayed.

The highly anticipated follow-up to Disney+’s first original MCU series WandaVision is Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Originally slated for an winter 2023/2024 release, the series was moved to early 2023, then delayed back to late 2023, and now is expected to release sometime in 2024.

The series will feature Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha, a bubbly, over-the-top, friendly neighbor of Wanda’s in WandaVision who secretly wants to take Wanda’s powers for herself, introducing an all-new magic to the MCU and helping to open the doors to the multiverse. The follow-up series hasn’t released too much information other than confirming that Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke are part of it.

Debra Jo Rupp, most known for her role as Kitty in That ’70s Show, is also expected to reprise her role as the neighborly Mrs. Hart for Agatha. In a recent interview with Berkshire Magazine, the actress touched on her role in the upcoming series, confirming that Agatha: Coven of Chaos is indeed WandaVision Season 2.

It’s been unclear so far if Agatha would work as a second season or be its own one-off spin-off series. Further explaining the show, Rupp claimed that the show is “very much like American Horror Story, where each season is a whole new kind of a thing.” When pressed for more information, she clammed up, stating that she’s been sworn to secrecy and that she is “terrified of these people.”

It’s unclear if WandaVision will see a third or fourth season, but as the MCU starts dealing in multiverses and the show has already introduced a serious witchy backstory, it certainly wouldn’t be hurting for ideas. A variant of Wanda is already rumored to be appearing in Deadpool 3 (2024) with a different variant appearing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

American Horror Story is infamous for its anthology-type seasons, with each one being its own separate show while still being interconnected with the others. If WandaVision were to follow a similar style, it would have no end of stories and inspiration to pull from. For now, fans will just have to wait and hope that Agatha eventually sees a release date among its growing number of delays.

