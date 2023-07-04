Oops! MCU Merch Leak Reveals Captain Marvel’s New Husband

Brie Larson’s return to the MCU in the upcoming The Marvels (2023) has been a long time coming. And ahead of its November release date, Marvel Studios might’ve accidentally spoiled a crucial part of the film that may or may not tease Carol Danvers’ new love interest.

Three of the MCU’s toughest heroines will team up in the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, The Marvels. The film once again sees Brie Larson reprising her role as Carol Danvers (AKA Captain Marvel), a former Air Force pilot who, upon being exposed to the energy of the Tesseract, gains a mysterious set of powers that allows her to fly, travel throughout space at supersonic speeds, and grants her superhuman strength.

This time, she’ll be joined by WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau (AKA Photon), and Ms. Marvel breakout star Iman Vellani, who plays Captain Marvel superfan Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel). Upon discovering that their powers have been inexplicably mixed up, the trio will find themselves in a sticky situation, resulting in an SOS call to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Along the way, Kamala, Carol, and Monica will encounter a Dar-Benn, a dangerous new adversary played by Zawe Ashton, who poses a significant threat to the cosmos if the trio of heroes can’t figure out how to work together using their newly-interconnected powers.

Check out the official teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels below:

Although story specifics are being kept tightly under wraps, it looks like a new MCU merch drop might’ve accidentally revealed a key plot point of The Marvels, giving further validation to a long-standing theory surrounding Carol’s relationship to a new addition to the franchise, played by Park Seo-Joon.

As of now, Seo-Joon’s character has yet to be confirmed by Marvel, but it might’ve just been spoiled thanks to a…Spanish language McDonald’s ad?

On Twitter, Captain Marvel fan account @CaptMarvelVzla took to the social media platform to share a list of McDonald’s toys for The Marvels, which revealed Seo-Joon’s mysterious MCU role, who’s rumored to be Carol’s potential husband. Yes, you heard that right—husband.

The name of the characters aren’t all visible in the image, but according to the account, they’re listed as Captain Marvel, Photon, Ms. Marvel, Dar-Benn, Nick Fury, Prince Yan, Goose, and Princess Carol. Check out this new glimpse at The Marvels’ McDonald’s toys below:

After widespread fan speculation, this image confirms that Seo-Joon will indeed be playing Prince Yan from the comics. And while this may not seem like much to go off of, Carol being listed as a “princess” falls in line with the theory that Brie Larson’s character will be roped into marrying Prince Yan at some point in The Marvels, though it’s likely not thanks to “love at first sight.”

Instead, this rumored plotline could be a nod to 2014’s Captain Marvel #9, a comic book run that saw the titular cosmic hero traveling to the planet Aladna to help a rockstar mutant, Lila Cheney, get out of an arranged marriage with Prince Yan. However, it’s revealed the royal wasn’t a fan of the arranged marriage either and was only going through with it for political gain.

The Marvels could see Carol taking Lila’s place, with subtle hints in the trailer that Carol will be partaking in some kind of planetary ritual or ceremony—perhaps, her wedding to Prince Yan. But whether this marriage is accidental, for political power, or just a temporary alliance between the two, it’s doubtful that “Princess Carol” would actually be saying her nuptials anytime soon.

Either way, it looks like we’re in for a truly entertaining ride through space when these cosmic heroes join forces on the big screen this fall. And who knows? Maybe we’ll see Carol Danvers say her “I do’s” for true love after all.

The Marvels flies into theaters on November 10, 2023.

