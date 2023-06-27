Brie Larson Is No Longer Captain Marvel, Shares Role With Other MCU Stars

Brie Larson is no longer the MCU Captain Marvel! Her role in The Marvels (2023) might differ from what fans expected, as the actress will have to share the title with other MCU stars from now on.

Larson will return for her new movie in a few months, and she’s not alone this time. Alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau will join the cast. This won’t be your typical MCU movie because the trio of heroes will have to coordinate and work together because each time they use their powers, they swap places.

At the end of Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel swaps places with Larson’s Captain Marvel, leaving the super hero confused as she walks out to see a bedroom decorated with art all about her and the Avengers. The Marvels will be a fun, exciting adventure with the three MCU stars leading the movie. It’s unclear when the movie will take place and how Nick Fury fits into the movie.

Secret Invasion is currently handling the story about the Skrulls, which first started in Captain Marvel (2018) and has the alien shape-shifters starting a war against Earth after Fury and Carol Danvers failed to keep their promise. Jackson is, of course, in the media a lot right now promoting the Disney+ series and may have also left a new tidbit of information for fans regarding the fact that Larson isn’t the only Captain Marvel in a new interview:

“After ‘Secret Invasion,’ I’m moving on to ‘The Marvels,’ where you got like three different people who are Captain Marvel. You got Brie [Larson], you got a black Captain Marvel, and you got a Muslim Captain Marvel. So, they’re working on the universe in a way that’s inclusive.”

While Jackson might be calling the other super heroes Captain Marvel, it would be odd for Marvel to brand Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau as the same super hero as Carol Danvers. Branding is a huge part of the Marvel Universe. Each hero has a different name for a reason, so it’s easy to make a lot of merchandise around the character and make each character feel distinct and different.

The Marvels hasn’t called Kamala Khan or Monica Rambeau by their super hero names in the comics. While Ms. Marvel did revolve around Kamala, it’s clear that Brie Larson took over the spotlight in the final episode with the sudden twist. Larson hasn’t been in the MCU for a long time, so it would be odd for Marvel Studios to start listing other heroes as potential replacements for her.

If anything, this could be a sign that Marvel’s future with Brie Larson might be shorter than fans originally thought. Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) will be a major moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s possible that it could be Larson’s final appearance as the super hero. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022) already showed fans that Marvel isn’t afraid to introduce other variants of Captain Marvel. Larson’s sequel is already branding other stars as potential replacements if Jackson means what he says.

Do you think Brie Larson will exit the MCU soon? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!